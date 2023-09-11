Golkar Prefers Ridwan Kamil as Gubernatorial Candidate, Not Vice President

Jakarta. The Golkar Party indicated on Monday their intention to nominate former West Java Governor Ridwan Kamil for the upcoming gubernatorial election in either West Java or Jakarta amid speculations that he might be considered as a running mate in the presidential race taking place in the same year.

Golkar Party's Deputy Chairman, Ahmad Doli Kurnia, said there are no plans to pair Ridwan with presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto, who enjoys the support of a coalition that includes Golkar.

"We have a specific plan for RK, and that is for him to run for the position of governor. He has the option to seek re-election in West Java or compete in Jakarta," Doli told reporters at the parliament building in Jakarta, referring to Ridwan by his initials.

He emphasized that during a previous Golkar national congress, chairman Airlangga Hartarto was nominated as a candidate for either the presidency or vice presidency in the 2024 election. Doli said that no changes have been made to this nomination. Any alterations regarding the presidential or vice presidential candidate can only be made by Airlangga himself.

Advertisement

"During the congress, Mr. Airlangga was given the full mandate to decide on our presidential candidates,” Doli said.

Doli said that for Ridwan, who joined Golkar earlier this year, to receive the party's backing as a vice presidential candidate would require Airlangga's approval.

Read More: Prabowo Considers Ridwan Kamil as Potential Running Mate

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: