Monday, September 11, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

Golkar Prefers Ridwan Kamil as Gubernatorial Candidate, Not Vice President

Yustinus Paat
September 11, 2023 | 7:26 pm
SHARE
Former West Java Governor Ridwan Kamil. (Antara photo)
Former West Java Governor Ridwan Kamil. (Antara photo)

Jakarta. The Golkar Party indicated on Monday their intention to nominate former West Java Governor Ridwan Kamil for the upcoming gubernatorial election in either West Java or Jakarta amid speculations that he might be considered as a running mate in the presidential race taking place in the same year.

Golkar Party's Deputy Chairman, Ahmad Doli Kurnia, said there are no plans to pair Ridwan with presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto, who enjoys the support of a coalition that includes Golkar.

"We have a specific plan for RK, and that is for him to run for the position of governor. He has the option to seek re-election in West Java or compete in Jakarta," Doli told reporters at the parliament building in Jakarta, referring to Ridwan by his initials.

He emphasized that during a previous Golkar national congress, chairman Airlangga Hartarto was nominated as a candidate for either the presidency or vice presidency in the 2024 election. Doli said that no changes have been made to this nomination. Any alterations regarding the presidential or vice presidential candidate can only be made by Airlangga himself.

Advertisement

"During the congress, Mr. Airlangga was given the full mandate to decide on our presidential candidates,” Doli said.

Doli said that for Ridwan, who joined Golkar earlier this year, to receive the party's backing as a vice presidential candidate would require Airlangga's approval.

Read More:
Prabowo Considers Ridwan Kamil as Potential Running Mate

Tags:
#Politics
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

Five Detained in Jakarta for Production and Distribution of Pornographic Videos
News 3 hours ago

Five Detained in Jakarta for Production and Distribution of Pornographic Videos

 The covert adult content industry involved a total of 12 female performers and five male performers.
Indonesia Hints at Major Petrochemical Investor
Business 4 hours ago

Indonesia Hints at Major Petrochemical Investor

 Not much is known about the investor except for the fact that Indonesia's carbon storage capacity is what got the company hooked.
Golkar Prefers Ridwan Kamil as Gubernatorial Candidate, Not Vice President
News 5 hours ago

Golkar Prefers Ridwan Kamil as Gubernatorial Candidate, Not Vice President

 Ridwan has the option to seek re-election in West Java or compete in Jakarta.
Gov't to Allow Other Countries Bury Its Carbon in Indonesia 
News 8 hours ago

Gov't to Allow Other Countries Bury Its Carbon in Indonesia 

 Indonesia claimed that it could store 400 gigatons of carbon in its depleted reservoirs and saline aquifers.
B-Universe to Host Appreciation Gala Recognizing Inspiring Regional Governments
Special Updates 9 hours ago

B-Universe to Host Appreciation Gala Recognizing Inspiring Regional Governments

 The jury used extensive news research, reports from B-Universe correspondents, and third-party information to identify potential nominees.
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

G20 Adopts Softer Statement than Bali Declaration
1
G20 Adopts Softer Statement than Bali Declaration
2
Indonesia Seeks Support from France, Netherlands for OECD Membership
3
Newly-Launched LRT Carries Over 30,000 Passengers Daily
4
Prabowo Considers Ridwan Kamil as Potential Running Mate
5
Indonesia Reopens Live Cattle Imports from Australia
Opini Title
Unlocking Indonesia’s Digital Economy Potential with AI and Digital Skilling
Unlocking Indonesia’s Digital Economy Potential with AI and Digital Skilling
Improving Health and Reducing Health Risks Requires Ideal Body Composition, Not Just Weight
Improving Health and Reducing Health Risks Requires Ideal Body Composition, Not Just Weight
A Journey Towards Indonesia’s Higher Economic Growth
A Journey Towards Indonesia’s Higher Economic Growth
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED