Golkar Says It Remains Open to Jokowi as Ex-President Mulls PSI Leadership

Jakarta. Golkar, one of Indonesia's biggest political parties, is open to accepting former President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo into its family, according to chairman Bahlil Lahadalia.

Jokowi is currently the only living former president who is not affiliated with any party. The Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI), which is often dubbed as a millenials' party, will soon hold an election to appoint its new chairperson. The party has begun accepting submissions for those interested in taking the reins, with Jokowi being on the list of rumored candidates. Bahlil, who was also Jokowi's minister, commented on the recent developments.

"Golkar is an inclusive and open party, the only party that doesn't have a boss. Our boss is this nation and its people. So every citizen who wishes to join us, Golkar will have its doors wide open," Bahlil said over the weekend.

According to Bahlil, the party cadres "will be more than happy if a major political figure" joins Golkar. However, they must follow the procedures and the party's regulations.

If he wins, Jokowi will take over the PSI chairmanship from his son, Kaesang Pangarep.

The two other living ex-presidents, Megawati Soekarnoputri and Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY), already have their parties. Megawati is the matriarch of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), which formerly endorsed Jokowi when he ran for president. SBY was a key figure in the Democratic Party's establishment and was its chair from 2013 to 2020. He then passed the baton to his son, Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono (AHY).

Jokowi recently hinted that he might join the leadership race at PSI. Speaking to the press in Solo, he revealed that he was still making political calculations.

“I can't afford to lose,” he joked.

The former Solo mayor has until June to submit his candidacy for PSI's chairmanship.

