Golkar’s Bahlil Meets China’s Liu Jianchao to Strengthen Economic Ties and BRICS Collaboration

Jakarta. Golkar Party Chairman Bahlil Lahadalia hosted a Chinese government delegation at the party’s headquarters in West Jakarta on Friday evening. The delegation was led by Liu Jianchao, Minister of the International Department of the Communist Party of China (IDCPC), and Chinese Ambassador to Indonesia Wang Lutong.

Bahlil said the meeting focused on strengthening cooperation between Indonesia and China, including Indonesia’s participation in BRICS.

“This evening, we welcomed representatives from China’s Foreign Affairs Ministry to discuss developments in Indonesia-China cooperation, particularly in economic partnerships, downstream industries, and investments,” Bahlil said after the meeting.

Bahlil said that Indonesia and China’s collaboration has been progressing steadily, particularly in investment and downstream industries. The discussions extended beyond mining to include sectors like fisheries, forestry, and agriculture.

“We also talked about Indonesia’s role in BRICS and how we can maximize this platform to advance Indonesia’s interests while fostering mutually beneficial cooperation among BRICS member states, including China,” Bahlil added.

Read More:
Chinese Economist: Indonesia’s Global Influence to Grow with BRICS Membership

He reiterated Indonesia’s commitment to its free and active foreign policy, which involves engaging with all international partners, including China.

Meanwhile, Liu Jianchao highlighted the strong ties between the two nations, citing their large economies and populations, as well as shared goals of enhancing people’s welfare.

“China supports Indonesia in its development and welfare improvement efforts through collaboration across various sectors,” Liu said.

Liu also mentioned his recent meeting with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, during which they discussed China’s support for Indonesia’s growth.

“China is Indonesia’s largest trading partner and its second-largest source of investment. We are also a major source of tourists for Indonesia,” Liu noted.

Both parties agreed to deepen cooperation in trade, investment, and other sectors to support their respective governments.

“We aim to enhance trade, investment, job creation, and tax revenues, and we will continue to work closely to support Indonesia’s development,” Liu concluded.

The meeting underscores the growing partnership between Indonesia and China, paving the way for increased collaboration in key areas that benefit both nations.

