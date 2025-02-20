Golkar’s Bahlil to Run for Parliament in 2029, Dismisses Presidential Ambitions

Mita Amalia Hapsari
May 8, 2025 | 10:45 am
Golkar Party Chairman Bahlil Lahadalia attends the 3rd National Leadership Meeting of Kosgoro 1957 at the Sultan Hotel, Central Jakarta, Wednesday, May 7, 2025. (Beritasatu.com/Mita Amalia Hapsari)
Golkar Party Chairman Bahlil Lahadalia attends the 3rd National Leadership Meeting of Kosgoro 1957 at the Sultan Hotel, Central Jakarta, Wednesday, May 7, 2025. (Beritasatu.com/Mita Amalia Hapsari)

Jakarta. Golkar Party Chairman Bahlil Lahadalia on Wednesday declared he will run for a seat in the House of Representatives (DPR) from Papua in the 2029 legislative election, distancing himself from speculation about a possible presidential or vice-presidential bid.

“I have said it clearly: in the 2029 election, I will run as a legislative candidate from the Papua electoral district,” Bahlil told reporters after attending the party's organization event at the Sultan Hotel in Central Jakarta.

Bahlil dismissed any intention to enter the presidential race, asserting that his focus as party leader is on increasing Golkar’s legislative representation, not vying for the presidency or vice presidency.

Golkar Pledges Full Support for Prabowo-Gibran Government at 2025 National Meeting
“Our key performance indicator in the party is the number of seats we win. It’s not about Golkar holding the presidency or vice presidency. The goal is to grow our seat count. Don’t read into this any other way. Our task is to raise our seat total,” he said firmly.

Golkar secured 102 seats in the 2024 legislative election, up from 85 in 2019, under the leadership of former chairman Airlangga Hartarto, who now serves as the Chief Economic Affairs Minister.

Bahlil also reaffirmed the party’s commitment to supporting the Prabowo Subianto–Gibran Rakabuming Raka administration until the end of its term in 2029, calling it a political responsibility.

“Golkar’s first priority is to ensure the success of the Prabowo-Gibran administration through to completion. That’s our obligation as a party that nominated, supported, and fought to win this pair. There is no other option,” he concluded.

Golkar's Bahlil to Run for Parliament in 2029, Dismisses Presidential Ambitions
Golkar's Bahlil to Run for Parliament in 2029, Dismisses Presidential Ambitions
