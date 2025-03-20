Government Aims for 1 Million Tons of Rice from Central Kalimantan Expansion

Andre Faisal Rahman
March 20, 2025 | 11:56 am
Agriculture Minister Amran Sulaiman distributes farming assistance to farmers at the Pattalassang Youth Field in Gowa, South Sulawesi, on Friday, Oct. 11, 2024. (Beritasatu.com/Ifan Ahmad)
Palangka Raya. The Agriculture Ministry plans to expand rice fields by 75,000 hectares in Central Kalimantan, aiming to produce 1 million tons of rice to boost national food security.

During a coordination meeting on expanding planting areas and implementing Presidential Instruction No. 3/2025 on the utilization of agricultural extension workers in Central Kalimantan, Agriculture Minister Amran Sulaiman highlighted the province’s potential to optimize land use and accelerate national food self-sufficiency.

“By 2025, we hope to establish up to 75,000 hectares of rice fields, enabling Central Kalimantan to produce 1 million tons of rice and supply other provinces,” Amran said on Wednesday.

Indonesia's Rice Production to Hit Record High at 13.95 Million Tons in Early 2025
The designated expansion areas span six districts:

  • Kapuas: 40,779 hectares
  • Pulang Pisau: 10,931 hectares
  • Kotawaringin Timur: 4,261 hectares
  • Barito Utara: 4,148 hectares
  • Seruyan: 2,791 hectares
  • Lamandau: 311 hectares

Preliminary data shows that 63,222 hectares have already been contracted, 7,541 hectares are in the contracting process, and 4,273 hectares are in the preparation phase.

Amran expressed confidence that the program would significantly benefit local farmers and strengthen the regional economy.

“I hope this program is implemented effectively. If not, we will evaluate it and relocate it to other regions or districts. If Central Kalimantan cannot proceed, another province will take over,” he said.

He also urged agricultural extension workers to enhance their performance, emphasizing their crucial role in achieving the ministry’s targets and ensuring Indonesia attains national food self-sufficiency and global food security.

Indonesia's rice production is expected to reach a record 13.95 million tons in the first four months of 2025, according to the Central Statistics Agency (BPS). The government remains confident that the country can produce 32 million tons of rice this year, exceeding the national demand of 31 million tons, resulting in a surplus of 1 million tons. This surplus could strengthen domestic supplies and eliminate the need for rice imports in 2025. Last year, Indonesia imported 4.52 million tons of rice, primarily from Thailand, Vietnam, and Myanmar.

#Agriculture
