Government Aims for 100 Million Participants in Free Health Checkups by 2025

Jakarta. The government's Free Health Checkup (CKG) program, which officially launched on Feb. 10, has seen increasing public participation. However, the Health Ministry continues to push for greater public awareness, as many Indonesians still perceive medical checkups as intimidating.

"We aim to reach 100 million participants by 2025. One of our biggest challenges is effective communication and outreach. Many people are still afraid to get checked, and that’s the mindset we need to change. We must encourage them to take charge of their health for their future," Health Ministry spokesperson Widyawati told B-Universe Media Holdings on Thursday.

The CKG initiative is one of Indonesia's largest healthcare programs, expected to benefit around 218 million people through free medical checkups. To maximize participation, the ministry is intensifying its promotional efforts.

"The minister wants everyone to take advantage of this free health checkup. That’s why we continue our outreach efforts, encouraging people to come forward. He keeps reminding the public, ‘Join this program, don’t miss out. It’s free and a gift from the nation,’" Widyawati added.

While similar in concept, CKG should not be confused with routine hospital medical checkups, she explained. The program is designed to provide basic health screenings, particularly for those who have never undergone a medical examination. However, both serve as preventive measures to detect early-stage illnesses that may not show visible symptoms.

"Every Indonesian has the right to good health. Come and get your free health checkup," Widyawati concluded.

