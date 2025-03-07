Government Allows Flexible Work Arrangements for Civil Servants Ahead of Eid Holidays

Yustinus Patris Paat
March 7, 2025 | 12:56 pm
SHARE
FILE - This aerial photo shows an influx of vehicles entering the Cikampek Toll Gate in Cikampek, West Java, Friday, April 5, 2024. The traffic heading to eastern provinces on Java island rose significantly ahead of Eid al-Fitr. (Antara Photo/Aprillio Akbar)
FILE - This aerial photo shows an influx of vehicles entering the Cikampek Toll Gate in Cikampek, West Java, Friday, April 5, 2024. The traffic heading to eastern provinces on Java island rose significantly ahead of Eid al-Fitr. (Antara Photo/Aprillio Akbar)

Jakarta. The government has announced a "work from anywhere" policy for civil servants starting one week before the Eid al-Fitr holidays in an effort to ease traffic congestion during the holiday season.

According to a circular signed by State Administrative and Bureaucratic Reform Minister Rini Widyantini, the flexible workplace policy will be in effect for four days, beginning on March 24. The initiative aims to maintain productivity in public services while accommodating the increased public mobility during the holiday period, which also includes Hindu New Year’s Day on March 29, just two days before Eid.

Every year, tens of millions of people travel to their hometowns to celebrate Eid al-Fitr with family and friends, leading to massive traffic surges.

“In anticipation of a significant increase in travel during the upcoming national holidays, which include Hindu New Year’s Day and Eid al-Fitr, government institutions may implement a combination of work-from-office, work-from-home, and work-from-anywhere policies,” the circular states.

Advertisement

The flexible work arrangement is designed to help civil servants plan their travel earlier and avoid peak traffic congestion. However, state institution leaders must ensure a balanced distribution of work arrangements to prevent disruptions in public services.

“These adjustments are introduced to maintain civil servants' productivity while ensuring that public services continue uninterrupted despite the holiday season,” Minister Rini said.

Tags:
#Policy
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Government Allows Flexible Work Arrangements for Civil Servants Ahead of Eid Holidays
News 30 minutes ago

Government Allows Flexible Work Arrangements for Civil Servants Ahead of Eid Holidays

 The initiative aims to maintain productivity in public services while accommodating the increased public mobility during the holiday period.
Rights Activists Call for Probe into Ahmad Dhani’s Controversial Marriage Remarks
Lifestyle 4 hours ago

Rights Activists Call for Probe into Ahmad Dhani’s Controversial Marriage Remarks

 Activist group says Dhani's statement "reduces women to mere reproductive tools and sexual servants for their husbands."
Prabowo Gathers Indonesian Tycoons for Talks on Danantara
Business 4 hours ago

Prabowo Gathers Indonesian Tycoons for Talks on Danantara

 Some of these tycoons include real estate magnates Sugianto "Aguan" Kusuma and James Riady.
Pope Francis Thanks People for Their Prayers in Audio Message
News 7 hours ago

Pope Francis Thanks People for Their Prayers in Audio Message

 “I thank you from the bottom of my heart for your prayers for my health from the square, I accompany you from here,” the pope said.
Gender Equality Key to Indonesia's Development: Minister
News 7 hours ago

Gender Equality Key to Indonesia's Development: Minister

 Despite women's major role in Indonesia's development, there is still a huge gender gap that the country needs to address.
News Index

Most Popular

Indonesia Says It Can Stand on Its Own Without USAID Donations
1
Indonesia Says It Can Stand on Its Own Without USAID Donations
2
Jakarta Floods in Pictures
3
Indonesia’s Coal Exporters Seek Six-Month Grace Period for Pricing Rule
4
Governor Dedi Mulyadi Criticizes Bekasi Mayor’s Wife for Staying at Hotel During Floods
5
Danantara to Announce Full Organizational Structure, Potentially Including Former Presidents
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED