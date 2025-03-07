Government Allows Flexible Work Arrangements for Civil Servants Ahead of Eid Holidays

Jakarta. The government has announced a "work from anywhere" policy for civil servants starting one week before the Eid al-Fitr holidays in an effort to ease traffic congestion during the holiday season.

According to a circular signed by State Administrative and Bureaucratic Reform Minister Rini Widyantini, the flexible workplace policy will be in effect for four days, beginning on March 24. The initiative aims to maintain productivity in public services while accommodating the increased public mobility during the holiday period, which also includes Hindu New Year’s Day on March 29, just two days before Eid.

Every year, tens of millions of people travel to their hometowns to celebrate Eid al-Fitr with family and friends, leading to massive traffic surges.

“In anticipation of a significant increase in travel during the upcoming national holidays, which include Hindu New Year’s Day and Eid al-Fitr, government institutions may implement a combination of work-from-office, work-from-home, and work-from-anywhere policies,” the circular states.

Advertisement

The flexible work arrangement is designed to help civil servants plan their travel earlier and avoid peak traffic congestion. However, state institution leaders must ensure a balanced distribution of work arrangements to prevent disruptions in public services.

“These adjustments are introduced to maintain civil servants' productivity while ensuring that public services continue uninterrupted despite the holiday season,” Minister Rini said.

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: