Government Announces 10 Pct Discount on Eid al-Fitr Domestic Flights

Jakarta. Chief Economic Affairs Minister Airlangga Hartarto announced a 10 percent discount on airplane tickets for the 2025 Eid al-Fitr homecoming period. Last Christmas, Indonesians also received a 10 percent discount on domestic flights.

"During religious holidays, we will provide a stimulus, including a 10 percent discount on airfares," Airlangga said at the Economic Insights 2025 event in Jakarta on Wednesday.

The discount will be available for two weeks, from one week before Eid until one week after. The government will also offer toll fare discounts and launch shopping discount programs, such as Every Purchase is Cheap (EPIC) Sales 2025, with discounts ranging from 50 percent to 70 percent.

Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of Ramadan, will fall on March 31 this year. The holiday is synonymous with a massive exodus as many Indonesians return to their hometowns to celebrate. Government estimates showed that 193 million people traveled during last year’s Eid holidays.

Advertisement

Nailul Huda, an economist at the Center of Economic and Law Studies (Celios), said the discounts aim to boost the economy and encourage a shift from private vehicles to public transportation, including trains, planes, and buses.

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: