Government Announces 10 Pct Discount on Eid al-Fitr Domestic Flights

Antara
February 19, 2025 | 3:14 pm
SHARE
Air passengers check in at Soekarno-Hatta Airport in Tangerang, Banten, Sundya, Jan. 26, 2025. (Antara Photo/Putra M. Akbar)
Air passengers check in at Soekarno-Hatta Airport in Tangerang, Banten, Sundya, Jan. 26, 2025. (Antara Photo/Putra M. Akbar)

Jakarta. Chief Economic Affairs Minister Airlangga Hartarto announced a 10 percent discount on airplane tickets for the 2025 Eid al-Fitr homecoming period. Last Christmas, Indonesians also received a 10 percent discount on domestic flights.

"During religious holidays, we will provide a stimulus, including a 10 percent discount on airfares," Airlangga said at the Economic Insights 2025 event in Jakarta on Wednesday.

The discount will be available for two weeks, from one week before Eid until one week after. The government will also offer toll fare discounts and launch shopping discount programs, such as Every Purchase is Cheap (EPIC) Sales 2025, with discounts ranging from 50 percent to 70 percent.

Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of Ramadan, will fall on March 31 this year. The holiday is synonymous with a massive exodus as many Indonesians return to their hometowns to celebrate. Government estimates showed that 193 million people traveled during last year’s Eid holidays.

Advertisement

Nailul Huda, an economist at the Center of Economic and Law Studies (Celios), said the discounts aim to boost the economy and encourage a shift from private vehicles to public transportation, including trains, planes, and buses.

Tags:
#Transportation
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Three Foreign Governments Plotted to Harm People in Australia: Mike Burgess
News 18 minutes ago

Three Foreign Governments Plotted to Harm People in Australia: Mike Burgess

 One government attempted to trick a human rights advocate into traveling to a third country where plotters planned to kill their target.
Prabowo Promises Housing for On-Duty Judges
News 31 minutes ago

Prabowo Promises Housing for On-Duty Judges

 Indonesia has around 7,700 judges working across 38 provinces with a rotation system to maintain their impartiality.
Fire Breaks Out at Gojek Office in Pasaraya Blok M, No Casualties Reported
News 1 hours ago

Fire Breaks Out at Gojek Office in Pasaraya Blok M, No Casualties Reported

 A fire broke out at Gojek's office in Pasaraya Blok M, South Jakarta, allegedly due to an AC blower malfunction.
Rupiah Weakens as US Blames Ukraine for Ongoing Conflict
Business 1 hours ago

Rupiah Weakens as US Blames Ukraine for Ongoing Conflict

 Rupiah weakens to Rp 16,324.5 per US dollar amid Russia-Ukraine peace talk uncertainty. JCI drops 1.14% as geopolitical tensions rise.
ITB Professor Brian Yuliarto Appointed Tech Minister in Prabowo’s First Cabinet Reshuffle
News 3 hours ago

ITB Professor Brian Yuliarto Appointed Tech Minister in Prabowo’s First Cabinet Reshuffle

 The inauguration ceremony marked President Prabowo Subianto’s first cabinet reshuffle since forming his Red and White Cabinet in October.
News Index

Most Popular

Indonesian Palm Oil Export Sees Double-Digit Drop to $1.44 Billion
1
Indonesian Palm Oil Export Sees Double-Digit Drop to $1.44 Billion
2
Indonesia to Develop Its Very Own DeepSeek, Luhut Says
3
Xi Jinping Tells Business Leaders to Focus on Getting Rich First, Then Promote Common Prosperity
4
Death of South Korean Star Kim Sae-ron Sparks Calls for Change in Celebrity Treatment
5
Indonesia's Parliament Set to Approve Revised Mining Law
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED