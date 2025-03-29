Government Confirms Eid al-Fitr to Fall on March 31

Djibril Muhammad
March 29, 2025 | 8:44 pm
SHARE
Religious Affairs Minister Nasaruddin Umar announces the date of Eid al-Fitr at his office in Jakarta, Saturday, March 29, 2025. (Antara Photo/Asprilla Dwi Adha)
Religious Affairs Minister Nasaruddin Umar announces the date of Eid al-Fitr at his office in Jakarta, Saturday, March 29, 2025. (Antara Photo/Asprilla Dwi Adha)

Jakarta. The government announced on Saturday that Eid al-Fitr will fall on Monday, March 31, following a national conference of Islamic scholars and clerics to determine the crescent moon sighting.

“The first day of the Islamic month of Syawal falls on Monday, March 31, 2025. Therefore, Muslims will continue performing Ramadan prayers tonight,” Religious Affairs Minister Nasaruddin Umar said during a press conference at his office in Jakarta.

The government’s decision aligns with the date previously declared by the Islamic organization Muhammadiyah.

The sighting of the crescent moon marks the beginning of Syawal, which follows the holy month of Ramadan.

Advertisement

Abu Rokhmad, Director General of Islamic Guidance at the Religious Affairs Ministry, said the decision was based on moon observations conducted at 5:57 p.m. on Saturday.

“All observation posts across the country submitted their results, except the one in Bali, where Hindu followers were observing Nyepi, the Day of Silence,” he said.

“We respected the local religious observance in Bali, so we did not conduct the observation there,” Abu added.

Tags:
#Religion
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Garuda Passenger Caught Vaping in Business Class, Triggers Public Outcry
News 52 minutes ago

Garuda Passenger Caught Vaping in Business Class, Triggers Public Outcry

 Civil aviation regulations allow passengers to carry e-cigarette devices in the cabin, but using them is strictly prohibited.
Government Confirms Eid al-Fitr to Fall on March 31
News 2 hours ago

Government Confirms Eid al-Fitr to Fall on March 31

 The government’s decision aligns with the date previously declared by the Islamic organization Muhammadiyah.
Thousands of Nagan Raya Residents in Aceh Celebrate Eid al-Fitr Today
News 5 hours ago

Thousands of Nagan Raya Residents in Aceh Celebrate Eid al-Fitr Today

 The Syattariyah Sufi order uses a different method to determine the date of Eid al-Fitr from what is commonly used by Muslims worldwide.
Myanmar Earthquake Latest: Death Toll Surpasses 1,000 as More Bodies Recovered
News 8 hours ago

Myanmar Earthquake Latest: Death Toll Surpasses 1,000 as More Bodies Recovered

 Myanmar earthquake death toll surpasses 1,000 as rescue efforts continue amid aftershocks, civil war, and international aid response.
Eid Holiday Rush: Pet Hotels in Indonesia Hit Maximum Capacity
Lifestyle 8 hours ago

Eid Holiday Rush: Pet Hotels in Indonesia Hit Maximum Capacity

 Pet hotels in Indonesia see a surge in bookings as owners travel for Eid, offering premium care, playtime, and 24/7 monitoring.
News Index

Most Popular

Manpower Minister to Meet Gojek, Grab Over Low Eid Bonus Payout
1
Manpower Minister to Meet Gojek, Grab Over Low Eid Bonus Payout
2
Former Governor Ridwan Kamil Denies Affair Allegations, Calls Claims "Malicious Slander"
3
Argentinian and British Nationals Caught in Bali Cocaine Trafficking Ring
4
Indonesia Has to Put A Sum of Money in BRICS’ New Development Bank to Join
5
Indonesia Asks China to Help Fund Giant Sea Wall Project
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED