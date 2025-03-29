Government Confirms Eid al-Fitr to Fall on March 31

Jakarta. The government announced on Saturday that Eid al-Fitr will fall on Monday, March 31, following a national conference of Islamic scholars and clerics to determine the crescent moon sighting.

“The first day of the Islamic month of Syawal falls on Monday, March 31, 2025. Therefore, Muslims will continue performing Ramadan prayers tonight,” Religious Affairs Minister Nasaruddin Umar said during a press conference at his office in Jakarta.

The government’s decision aligns with the date previously declared by the Islamic organization Muhammadiyah.

The sighting of the crescent moon marks the beginning of Syawal, which follows the holy month of Ramadan.

Abu Rokhmad, Director General of Islamic Guidance at the Religious Affairs Ministry, said the decision was based on moon observations conducted at 5:57 p.m. on Saturday.

“All observation posts across the country submitted their results, except the one in Bali, where Hindu followers were observing Nyepi, the Day of Silence,” he said.

“We respected the local religious observance in Bali, so we did not conduct the observation there,” Abu added.

