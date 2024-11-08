Government Considers National Holiday for 2024 Regional Elections

Jakarta. The 2024 Regional Elections (Pilkada) are set to take place on Nov. 27, and the government is considering designating the date as a national holiday to increase voter participation. State Secretary Prasetyo Hadi confirmed the plan and said he would coordinate with the General Elections Commission (KPU) and Home Affairs Minister Tito Karnavian.

Prasetyo explained that additional discussions are needed as this is the first time the regional election will be held simultaneously across all provinces, regencies, and cities in Indonesia.

"We’ll have to see, as this is the first-ever nationwide regional election. Let’s hope everything runs smoothly," he said at Halim Perdanakusuma Air Base in East Jakarta on Friday.

The election will take place in 37 provinces, 415 regencies, and 93 cities, with over 200 million voters expected to participate in selecting 1,467 regional leadership candidates.

KPU Chairman Mochammad Afifuddin recently reported that preparations are nearly complete. "We want to ensure our preparations for the election are 99% ready," Afifuddin said on Thursday.

