Government Considers Pardoning Jemaah Islamiyah Members

Jakarta. The government is considering granting pardons to convicted members of the regional militant group Jemaah Islamiyah (JI) after thousands of its followers publicly renounced radicalism and announced the group’s dissolution, a senior official said on Thursday.

Jemaah Islamiyah, a group that aimed to establish a caliphate across Southeast Asia, was responsible for a series of deadly attacks in Indonesia during the 2000s. Among the most infamous was the October 2002 Bali bombings, which killed over 200 people, mostly foreign tourists.

On December 21, approximately 7,000 self-proclaimed JI followers participated in an event in Solo, Central Java, either in person or via video conference, to declare their departure from radical views and pledge allegiance to the Indonesian state.

They also proclaimed that JI’s Indonesian branch should be regarded as dissolved and non-existent.

Chief Legal Affairs Minister Yusril Ihza Mahendra said the government is open to the possibility of pardoning JI members as part of a reconciliatory gesture. However, he stressed the importance of accurate data on JI membership before any formal action can be taken.

"The government is screening names, and I have received data on the number of terror convicts. We are still assessing the possibilities for those who may request a presidential pardon," Yusril said during a press briefing at the Constitutional Court building in Jakarta.

He added that another option being considered is halting ongoing investigations against suspected JI members.

“The government warmly welcomes the declaration to dissolve Jemaah Islamiyah. This is a key moment to foster religious tolerance and lasting peace. We hope that such actions will eliminate false claims that the Republic of Indonesia is against Islam," Yusril said.

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: