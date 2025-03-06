Government Considers Relocating Bekasi Residents from Flood-Prone Areas

Muhammad Farhan
March 6, 2025 | 1:19 am
SHARE
A joint rescue team from the military and the Bekasi Disaster Mitigation Agency (BPBD) rescues residents using an inflatable boat at the Pondok Gede Permai housing complex in Bekasi, West Java, Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (Antara Photo/Jasmine Nadhya Thanaya)
A joint rescue team from the military and the Bekasi Disaster Mitigation Agency (BPBD) rescues residents using an inflatable boat at the Pondok Gede Permai housing complex in Bekasi, West Java, Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (Antara Photo/Jasmine Nadhya Thanaya)

Bekasi. The government is considering relocating residents from flood-prone areas in Bekasi, particularly in Jatiasih District, which has been paralyzed by severe flooding over the past three days, Housing and Resettlement Minister Maruarar Sirait announced on Wednesday.

The proposed relocation is a significant undertaking that requires consensus between authorities and affected residents, along with extensive infrastructure development, Maruarar explained.

“This relocation isn’t just about housing -- it also involves schools, markets, and places of worship. We must first ensure that the residents agree to move together as a community,” Maruarar said during his visit to Jatiasih.

A meeting with affected residents is scheduled in the coming days to discuss the plan further.

Advertisement

Maruarar said that he had already consulted with Bekasi Mayor Tri Adhianto, who accompanied him on the visit, regarding a potential relocation site.

“The mayor informed me that there is available land near Bintara Market that could accommodate the relocated residents. The land belongs to the city government,” he said.

Earlier, Deputy Mayor Abdul Harris Bobihoe declared that Bekasi had been severely affected by the floods, impacting at least 16,000 residents.

On Tuesday, rescue workers deployed inflatable boats to evacuate residents trapped in their homes, while the city’s Disaster Mitigation Agency established temporary shelters to house thousands of displaced individuals. The flooding was triggered by torrential rains and overflow from upstream rivers in Bogor.

Tags:
#Social
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Divided Supreme Court Rejects Trump’s Bid to Freeze Nearly $2 Billion in Foreign Aid
News 33 minutes ago

Divided Supreme Court Rejects Trump’s Bid to Freeze Nearly $2 Billion in Foreign Aid

 By a 5-4 vote, the court rejected an emergency appeal from the Republican administration.
SEG Solar to Begin PV Panel Production in April
Business 44 minutes ago

SEG Solar to Begin PV Panel Production in April

 Once fully operational, the PV project is projected to generate 3,000 new jobs.
Government Considers Relocating Bekasi Residents from Flood-Prone Areas
News 6 hours ago

Government Considers Relocating Bekasi Residents from Flood-Prone Areas

 Maruarar said he had already consulted with Bekasi Mayor Tri Adhianto regarding a potential relocation site.
Danantara to Announce Full Organizational Structure, Potentially Including Former Presidents
Business 8 hours ago

Danantara to Announce Full Organizational Structure, Potentially Including Former Presidents

 Both former leaders were present on stage when President Prabowo Subianto officially launched Danantara on February 24.
Philippines Warns Allies Will Fight If China Restricts Flights over South China Sea
News 8 hours ago

Philippines Warns Allies Will Fight If China Restricts Flights over South China Sea

 Last month, a Chinese navy helicopter flew within 10 feet (3 meters) of a Philippine patrol turbo-prop plane.
News Index

Most Popular

Jakarta Floods Force Over 1,200 Residents to Evacuate
1
Jakarta Floods Force Over 1,200 Residents to Evacuate
2
Indonesia Says French Nickel Miner Eramet Wants to Partner with Danantara
3
Jakarta Floods in Pictures
4
16,000 Affected as Floodwaters Paralyzes Bekasi
5
Floods Paralyze Bekasi City Near Jakarta
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED