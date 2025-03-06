Government Considers Relocating Bekasi Residents from Flood-Prone Areas

Bekasi. The government is considering relocating residents from flood-prone areas in Bekasi, particularly in Jatiasih District, which has been paralyzed by severe flooding over the past three days, Housing and Resettlement Minister Maruarar Sirait announced on Wednesday.

The proposed relocation is a significant undertaking that requires consensus between authorities and affected residents, along with extensive infrastructure development, Maruarar explained.

“This relocation isn’t just about housing -- it also involves schools, markets, and places of worship. We must first ensure that the residents agree to move together as a community,” Maruarar said during his visit to Jatiasih.

A meeting with affected residents is scheduled in the coming days to discuss the plan further.

Maruarar said that he had already consulted with Bekasi Mayor Tri Adhianto, who accompanied him on the visit, regarding a potential relocation site.

“The mayor informed me that there is available land near Bintara Market that could accommodate the relocated residents. The land belongs to the city government,” he said.

Earlier, Deputy Mayor Abdul Harris Bobihoe declared that Bekasi had been severely affected by the floods, impacting at least 16,000 residents.

On Tuesday, rescue workers deployed inflatable boats to evacuate residents trapped in their homes, while the city’s Disaster Mitigation Agency established temporary shelters to house thousands of displaced individuals. The flooding was triggered by torrential rains and overflow from upstream rivers in Bogor.

