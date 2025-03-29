Government Expects Eid to Fall on March 31, But Some Muslims Celebrate Early

Jakarta. The government expects Eid al-Fitr to fall on Monday, March 31, but some Muslim communities have already observed the holiday on Saturday.

The Religious Affairs Ministry is set to hold an isbat (confirmation) meeting on Saturday evening to officially determine the start of Eid. Based on astronomical calculations, Minister Nasaruddin Umar said there is a high chance that the government, Nahdlatul Ulama (NU), and Muhammadiyah will all celebrate Eid on March 31. Muhammadiyah usually celebrates Eid a day earlier.

“Based on current calculations, Eid will likely fall on March 31, but we must wait for the isbat meeting for confirmation,” Nasaruddin said.

The isbat meeting, to be held at the ministry’s headquarters in Jakarta, will involve representatives from Islamic organizations, astronomers, and government officials. The meeting will assess both astronomical calculations and direct observations of the crescent moon (hilal) at 33 locations across Indonesia, excluding Bali due to the Nyepi observance.

According to the Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency (BMKG), the crescent moon is unlikely to be visible on Saturday evening, meaning Ramadan will likely be completed with 30 days.

Thousands of Thariqat Syattariyah followers perform Eid al-Fitr prayers at Jamik Abu Habib Muda Seunagan Mosque in Nagan Raya, Aceh, on Saturday, March 29, 2025. (ANTARA/Teuku Dedi Iskandar)

Some Communities Celebrate Early

Despite the government’s prediction, some Muslim communities have already celebrated Eid.

In Nagan Raya, Aceh, thousands of followers of the Syattariyah Sufi order performed Eid prayers on Saturday morning at the Jamik Abu Habib Muda Seunagan Mosque. They follow a traditional astronomical method known as hisab bilangan lima, which has been used for generations.

“We completed a full month of fasting and are now celebrating Eid,” said Nagan Raya Regent Teuku Raja Keumangan.

Similarly, in East Seram, Maluku, residents of Negeri Kataloka and 12 nearby villages performed Eid prayers on Saturday. These communities determine the Islamic calendar based on their own moon-sighting calculations, leading to an earlier observance of Ramadan and Eid.

Khatib Miju Rumonin, delivering the Eid sermon, urged Muslims to use the holiday as a moment for self-reflection and renewal.

“Eid should be a time for evaluation, forgiveness, and returning to righteousness,” he said.

While early celebrations occur in some regions, officials have called for mutual respect among those observing different dates.

“We urge those who have celebrated Eid to be considerate of Muslims who are still fasting,” said Keumangan.

The government’s final decision on Eid will be announced after the isbat meeting on Saturday evening.

