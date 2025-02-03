Government Foils Attempt to Smuggle Illegal Migrant Worker to Malaysia

Jakarta. Indonesian authorities have thwarted an attempt to smuggle a migrant worker to Malaysia through an illegal route at Sri Bintan Pura Port, Tanjung Pinang, Riau Islands, an official said on Sunday.

The prospective worker, identified as M, aged 54, was about to be transported to Malaysia without proper documentation, according to Migrant Worker Protection Minister Abdul Karding.

“Through an interview, we learned that the individual was being sent to work in Malaysia via an illegal route organized by the suspect, AT,” Abdul said.

The case began when M traveled from Serang, Banten, under arrangements made by AT and his wife. The suspect facilitated his journey from Tanjung Priok Port in Jakarta to Tanjung Pinang before housing him in a rented accommodation.

When the time came for his illegal departure, AT personally escorted him to Sri Bintan Pura Port. However, authorities intervened, and AT was arrested at the international departure terminal for further investigation. The case is now being handled by the Indonesian police.

Minister Abdul Karding urged prospective migrant workers to register through official programs, ensuring they receive legal protection, fair wages, and safe working conditions.

“We strongly advise Indonesian citizens who wish to work abroad to follow proper procedures to ensure their safety and legal protection,” he said.

Malaysia is one of the largest destinations for Indonesian migrant workers, with hundreds of thousands employed in sectors such as plantations, construction, manufacturing, domestic work, and services.

As of recent estimates, there are around 700,000 documented Indonesian workers in Malaysia, but hundreds of thousands more are believed to be working illegally due to the high demand for labor.

Many undocumented workers face exploitation, poor working conditions, unpaid wages, and risk of deportation due to their lack of legal status.

The Indonesian and Malaysian governments have signed multiple bilateral agreements to regulate and protect Indonesian workers, but illegal recruitment networks continue to operate, often luring job seekers with false promises of higher wages and easy employment.

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: