Government Foils Attempt to Smuggle Illegal Migrant Worker to Malaysia

Chesa Andini Saputra
February 3, 2025 | 11:03 am
SHARE
Migrant Worker Protection Minister Abdul Kadir Karding speaks to Beritasatu TV during a visit to the B-Universe Media Holdings office in Pantai Indah Kapuk 2, Tangerang, Banten, Friday, Jan. 17, 2025. (Hanif Musyaffa)
Migrant Worker Protection Minister Abdul Kadir Karding speaks to Beritasatu TV during a visit to the B-Universe Media Holdings office in Pantai Indah Kapuk 2, Tangerang, Banten, Friday, Jan. 17, 2025. (Hanif Musyaffa)

Jakarta. Indonesian authorities have thwarted an attempt to smuggle a migrant worker to Malaysia through an illegal route at Sri Bintan Pura Port, Tanjung Pinang, Riau Islands, an official said on Sunday.

The prospective worker, identified as M, aged 54, was about to be transported to Malaysia without proper documentation, according to Migrant Worker Protection Minister Abdul Karding.

“Through an interview, we learned that the individual was being sent to work in Malaysia via an illegal route organized by the suspect, AT,” Abdul said.

The case began when M traveled from Serang, Banten, under arrangements made by AT and his wife. The suspect facilitated his journey from Tanjung Priok Port in Jakarta to Tanjung Pinang before housing him in a rented accommodation.

When the time came for his illegal departure, AT personally escorted him to Sri Bintan Pura Port. However, authorities intervened, and AT was arrested at the international departure terminal for further investigation. The case is now being handled by the Indonesian police.

Minister Abdul Karding urged prospective migrant workers to register through official programs, ensuring they receive legal protection, fair wages, and safe working conditions.

“We strongly advise Indonesian citizens who wish to work abroad to follow proper procedures to ensure their safety and legal protection,” he said.

Malaysia is one of the largest destinations for Indonesian migrant workers, with hundreds of thousands employed in sectors such as plantations, construction, manufacturing, domestic work, and services.

As of recent estimates, there are around 700,000 documented Indonesian workers in Malaysia, but hundreds of thousands more are believed to be working illegally due to the high demand for labor.

Many undocumented workers face exploitation, poor working conditions, unpaid wages, and risk of deportation due to their lack of legal status.
The Indonesian and Malaysian governments have signed multiple bilateral agreements to regulate and protect Indonesian workers, but illegal recruitment networks continue to operate, often luring job seekers with false promises of higher wages and easy employment.

Tags:
#Crime
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Electricity Tariff Discount Leads to Deflation in January
Business 23 minutes ago

Electricity Tariff Discount Leads to Deflation in January

 This deflation occurred despite price increases in certain commodities, such as chili, and inflationary pressures on food and beverages.
Prabowo Finally Makes Surprise Free Meal Inspection in East Jakarta
News 57 minutes ago

Prabowo Finally Makes Surprise Free Meal Inspection in East Jakarta

 President Prabowo Subianto finally makes a surprise free school meal inspection about a month after the program's launch.
Minister Bahlil Denies 3-Kg LPG Shortage, Blames New Distribution Scheme for Disruptions
Business 1 hours ago

Minister Bahlil Denies 3-Kg LPG Shortage, Blames New Distribution Scheme for Disruptions

 As of February 1, the government has restricted the sale of 3-kg LPG canisters to authorized distributors.
Indonesia’s Energy and Mineral Sector Posts $32.3 Billion in Investment
Business 2 hours ago

Indonesia’s Energy and Mineral Sector Posts $32.3 Billion in Investment

 This marks an 8 percent growth compared to the $29.9 billion investments that the sector collected in 2023, government data shows.
Pegadaian Records Rp 5.85 Trillion in Profit in 2024
Special Updates 4 hours ago

Pegadaian Records Rp 5.85 Trillion in Profit in 2024

 Pegadaian’s assets also grew by 24.2 percent from Rp 82.59 trillion in 2023 to Rp 102.62 trillion the following year.
News Index

Most Popular

Google Glitch Shows Rupiah at Rp 8,170 per Dollar, Half the Official Rate
1
Google Glitch Shows Rupiah at Rp 8,170 per Dollar, Half the Official Rate
2
Many Immigration Officials at Soekarno-Hatta Airport Removed After Chinese Embassy Complaint
3
Canadian National Arrested in Bali for Jewelry Theft and Fraud Scheme
4
Russian National Released After Being Cleared of Involvement in Kidnapping of Ukrainian in Bali
5
Orangutan Electrocuted While Searching for Food in Palangka Raya
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED