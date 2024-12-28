Government in Aceh Town Bans New Year Celebrations

December 28, 2024 | 11:06 pm
A woman weeps during a prayer marking 20 years of the massive Indian Ocean tsunami, in Banda Aceh, Indonesia, Thursday, Dec. 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Reza Saifullah)
A woman weeps during a prayer marking 20 years of the massive Indian Ocean tsunami, in Banda Aceh, Indonesia, Thursday, Dec. 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Reza Saifullah)

Banda Aceh. The city government of Sabang, located in the conservative province of Aceh, issued a statement on Saturday banning any form of New Year celebrations, citing adherence to Islamic teachings.

Acting Sabang Mayor Andri Nourman announced that all city government agencies have agreed to the prohibition, asserting that such celebrations conflict with Islamic values.

"We urge all community members to avoid any outdoor or indoor New Year celebrations. These include firecracker displays, sounding trumpets, consuming alcoholic beverages, mixed-gender gatherings, motor racing, and other activities that violate Islamic teachings and Aceh's local customs," Andri said.

The statement also clarified that Islamic rituals and prayers to mark the New Year are prohibited, as the Gregorian calendar does not align with Islamic teachings or history.

Hotel, restaurant, and café owners have been instructed not to facilitate any New Year-related festivities.

To ensure compliance and maintain public order, the city government plans to deploy security patrols on New Year's Eve.

Aceh, situated on the northern tip of Sumatra Island, enjoys special autonomy allowing it to implement Sharia law. This arrangement is part of a peace agreement that ended a decades-long rebellion following the devastating tsunami on December 26, 2004. It remains the only province in Indonesia where Islamic law is enforced through punishments such as public caning for offenders.

