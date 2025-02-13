Government Issues Ban on Discrimination in Job Recruitment

Antara
May 28, 2025 | 11:33 pm
Manpower Minister Yassierli speaks to B-Universe at his office in Jakarta, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025. (Joanito De Saojoao)
Jakarta. Manpower Minister Yassierli announced on Wednesday the issuance of a new circular prohibiting all forms of discrimination in the job recruitment process.

The move comes amid growing public complaints over age limits in job advertisements. However, the minister clarified that the circular addresses not only age-related bias but also discrimination based on religion, ethnicity, or race.

“The main message of this circular is a firm call to eliminate all forms of discrimination in employment,” Yassierli said in Jakarta.

While age requirements may still be relevant for specific roles based on job descriptions, the government is urging employers to prioritize fairness and transparency in recruitment.

The circular also emphasizes the need to provide equal employment opportunities to all job seekers, including people with disabilities.

“The recruitment process should be based on merit, not physical appearance or conditions,” the minister stressed.

Time for Indonesia to Get Rid of Ageism in Hiring

#Policy #Social
Related Articles

News 4 hours ago

 The minister clarified that the circular addresses not only age-related bias but also discrimination based on religion, ethnicity, or race.
Over 24,000 Workers Laid Off in Indonesia So Far This Year
Business May 5, 2025 | 2:05 pm

Over 24,000 Workers Laid Off in Indonesia So Far This Year

 The largest number of layoffs in the past five years occurred in 2020 at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, affecting 386,877 workers.
Time for Indonesia to Get Rid of Ageism in Hiring
News Apr 28, 2025 | 3:26 pm

Time for Indonesia to Get Rid of Ageism in Hiring

 Getting rid of age discrimination becomes more necessary to cushion the layoffs that Trump's tariffs might bring, analyst says.
Manpower Minister to Meet Gojek, Grab Over Low Eid Bonus Payout
Business Mar 27, 2025 | 8:46 pm

Manpower Minister to Meet Gojek, Grab Over Low Eid Bonus Payout

 Manpower Minister Yassierli to meet Gojek, Grab over Eid bonus protests as drivers demand fairer payouts.
Manpower Minister to Launch Career-Ready Program for School Graduates
Business Feb 13, 2025 | 11:52 pm

Manpower Minister to Launch Career-Ready Program for School Graduates

 The program will provide soft skills training and industry-specific skills to help recent graduates identify suitable career paths.

The Latest

News 4 hours ago

 The minister clarified that the circular addresses not only age-related bias but also discrimination based on religion, ethnicity, or race.
INDEF: Soaring Free Meal Costs Threaten Indonesia’s Fiscal Health
Business 8 hours ago

INDEF: Soaring Free Meal Costs Threaten Indonesia’s Fiscal Health

 By 2026, the program is projected to cost Rp 400 trillion ($24.5 billion) as it expands to nearly 83 million beneficiaries.
Spacex Launches Another Starship Rocket after Back-to-Back Explosions, But It Tumbles Out of Control
Tech 8 hours ago

Spacex Launches Another Starship Rocket after Back-to-Back Explosions, But It Tumbles Out of Control

 It was the first time one of Musk's Starships -- intended for moon and Mars travel -- flew with a recycled booster.
Edwin Sumantha Appointed as New Commander of Presidential Security Force
News 8 hours ago

Edwin Sumantha Appointed as New Commander of Presidential Security Force

 He previously served as commander of the Army Command and Staff College (Seskoad) from October 2024.
In Line with IMO, PIS Presents 3 Strategies to Become a World-Class Indonesian Maritime Player
Special Updates 10 hours ago

In Line with IMO, PIS Presents 3 Strategies to Become a World-Class Indonesian Maritime Player

 IMO emphasized the importance of concrete actions to promote efficiency and sustainability in the global maritime sector.
