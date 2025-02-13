Government Issues Ban on Discrimination in Job Recruitment

Jakarta. Manpower Minister Yassierli announced on Wednesday the issuance of a new circular prohibiting all forms of discrimination in the job recruitment process.

The move comes amid growing public complaints over age limits in job advertisements. However, the minister clarified that the circular addresses not only age-related bias but also discrimination based on religion, ethnicity, or race.

“The main message of this circular is a firm call to eliminate all forms of discrimination in employment,” Yassierli said in Jakarta.

While age requirements may still be relevant for specific roles based on job descriptions, the government is urging employers to prioritize fairness and transparency in recruitment.

Advertisement

The circular also emphasizes the need to provide equal employment opportunities to all job seekers, including people with disabilities.

“The recruitment process should be based on merit, not physical appearance or conditions,” the minister stressed.

Read More: Time for Indonesia to Get Rid of Ageism in Hiring

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: