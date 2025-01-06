Government Lowers Hajj Pilgrimage Costs to Rp 89 Million Per Person

Muslim pilgrims circumambulate around the Kaaba, the cubic building at the Grand Mosque, during the annual hajj pilgrimage in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Monday, June 26, 2023, before heading to Mina in preparation for the Hajj, the fifth pillar of Islam and one of the largest religious gatherings in the world. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil)
Jakarta. The Indonesian government has reduced the proposed Hajj pilgrimage cost to Rp 89.7 million ($5,537) per person, down from the initial proposal of Rp 93.4 million.

The reduction comes in response to a directive from President Prabowo Subianto to ease the financial burden on Indonesian Muslims seeking to fulfill this religious obligation.

The earlier proposal faced widespread criticism from lawmakers, as it represented only a minimal decrease compared to the 2024 Hajj costs.

Hilman Latief, Director General of Hajj and Umrah Management at the Ministry of Religious Affairs, announced the revised costs during a hearing with the House of Representatives Commission VIII on Monday. He attributed the reduction to recalculations and efficiency measures.

Under the revised scheme, each pilgrim will pay approximately Rp 55.5 million ($3,426), while the government will subsidize the remaining Rp 34.07 million ($2,103).

Indonesia’s Hajj Quota
Hilman also detailed Indonesia’s Hajj quota for the year, which stands at 221,000 pilgrims. This includes 201,000 pilgrims in the regular program, 17,680 pilgrims in the special program, 1,572 officials from local governments, and 685 guides from the central government.

The overall cost for the Hajj pilgrimage is estimated at Rp 17 trillion ($1 billion), with Rp 10 trillion allocated for expenses in Saudi Arabia, such as accommodations, transportation, and services.

Indonesia, home to the world’s largest Muslim population, has a waiting list of approximately 5.4 million registered pilgrims, a number that grows annually. With an average Hajj quota of around 200,000 pilgrims per year, the current waiting time for prospective pilgrims spans at least 25 years.

