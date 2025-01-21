Government Rules Out Month-Long Ramadan School Holidays

Herman
January 21, 2025 | 5:59 pm
FILE - Students of An Nuqthah Islamic Boarding School gather on the balcony of a mosque in Tangerang, Banten. (JG Photo)
FILE - Students of An Nuqthah Islamic Boarding School gather on the balcony of a mosque in Tangerang, Banten. (JG Photo)

Jakarta.  The government has decided against implementing month-long school holidays during the upcoming Ramadan, instead opting for shorter breaks at the beginning and end of the holy month.

A joint circular issued on Tuesday, signed by Elementary and Middle Education Minister Abdul Mu’ti, Religious Affairs Minister Nasaruddin Umar, and Home Affairs Minister Tito Karnavian, outlined the revised holiday schedule.

The circular grants school holidays for five weekdays, from February 27 to March 5, marking the start of Ramadan. An additional eight weekdays of holidays will be observed from March 26 to April 8, covering the period leading up to and during Eid al-Fitr celebrations.

Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, is a sacred period of fasting, prayer, and reflection observed by Muslims worldwide. In Indonesia, the 2025 Ramadan fasting month is expected to begin on February 28 but it needs to be confirmed by the moon sighting conducted by the Religious Affairs Ministry.

Eid al-Fitr, known as Lebaran in Indonesia, marks the end of Ramadan and is a time for communal prayers, festive meals, and family gatherings. In 2025, Eid al-Fitr is anticipated to fall on March 29, depending on the lunar calendar.

The circular encourages Muslim students to continue their studies at home or mosques during the holidays and to complete assignments provided by their teachers.

“The learning process should not stop during the holidays. Students are urged to use this time for meaningful activities such as religious studies or fulfilling their homework,” the circular stated.

The policy aims to strike a balance between accommodating religious practices and maintaining educational continuity.

#Education #Religion
