Government Sets Tax Exemption for Employees Earning Rp 10 Million

Wahyu Sahala Tua
February 17, 2025 | 5:01 pm
SHARE
A textile production in Bandung, West Java, on Jan. 6, 2025. (Antara Photo/Raisan Al Farisi)
A textile production in Bandung, West Java, on Jan. 6, 2025. (Antara Photo/Raisan Al Farisi)

Jakarta. Starting in January, employees earning up to Rp 10 million ($616) per month will no longer have to pay Income Tax  Article 21.

Dwi Astuti, the Director of Counseling and Services at the Directorate General of Taxes at the Finance Ministry, said this policy applies to employees in industries such as footwear, textiles, ready-made clothing, furniture, and leather.

This policy was issued to maintain people's purchasing power following changes in tax rates that took effect at the beginning of the year.

“The purpose of this PMK issuance is to maintain national economic stability while ensuring that the public's purchasing power remains intact, despite the increase in the VAT rate to 12 percent,” she said in an official statement on Monday.

Advertisement

However, to enjoy this incentive, the employee's monthly salary must be below Rp 10 million, and the company they work for must be registered with a business classification code in accordance with the regulations set forth.

“This policy also aims to maintain national economic stability,” she added. For more information, employees can visit the official tax website at pajak.go.id.

Tags:
#Economy
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Indonesia's B40 Biodiesel Mandate Faces Cost Hurdles as FAME Prices Surge
Business 1 hours ago

Indonesia's B40 Biodiesel Mandate Faces Cost Hurdles as FAME Prices Surge

 Indonesia's B40 biodiesel mandate faces challenges as rising FAME prices threaten to undermine projected savings of $9 billion.
Arkora Hydro's Yaentu Power Plant Aims to Produce 62.5 GWh Anually
Special Updates 2 hours ago

Arkora Hydro's Yaentu Power Plant Aims to Produce 62.5 GWh Anually

 Yaentu hydropower plant project under PT Arkora Hydro Tbk (ARKO) has been declared operational with a Commercial Operation Date (COD).
Indonesia's Overseas Debt Stands at $424.8 Billion
Business 2 hours ago

Indonesia's Overseas Debt Stands at $424.8 Billion

 The foreign debt-to-GDP ratio fell to 30.4 percent from 31.1 percent in the third quarter of 2024.
Indonesia Steps Up Fishery Export Diplomacy with EU
Special Updates 2 hours ago

Indonesia Steps Up Fishery Export Diplomacy with EU

 Indonesia hopes to have greater market access to EU for its fishery products.
AI in Government Ads? Minister Calls It a ‘Creative Choice’
Tech 3 hours ago

AI in Government Ads? Minister Calls It a ‘Creative Choice’

 Deputy Minister Nezar Patria defends using AI in a government ad promoting Prabowo's free meal program despite public criticism.
News Index

Most Popular

Zelensky Rejects Trump’s Minerals Proposal that Offers Almost Nothing in Return
1
Zelensky Rejects Trump’s Minerals Proposal that Offers Almost Nothing in Return
2
Prabowo Eyes $44 Billion Budget Cuts by 2025 to Fund Danantara, Free Meals Program
3
Danantara to Invest $20 Billion in 35 ‘Strategic Projects’
4
Finland Urges Europe to Rearm Ukraine and Put Maximum Pressure on Russia
5
Green Day vs. Linkin Park: Back-to-Back Jakarta Shows, Which Side Are You On?
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED