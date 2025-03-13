Government to Build 200 Free Boarding Schools for Low-Income Families

Saepul Jaenudin, Celvin Moniaga Sipahutar
March 13, 2025 | 11:06 pm
President Prabowo Subianto inspects the free nutritious meal roll out in Kedung Jaya 1 elementary school in Bogor on Feb. 10, 2025. (Photo Courtesy of Presidential Press Bureau)
Bogor. The government has announced plans to construct 200 boarding schools nationwide to provide free education for students from low-income families, Social Affairs Minister Saifullah Yusuf said on Thursday.

These schools will not charge tuition fees but will uphold the same educational standards as other state schools, Saifullah stated during a visit to Bogor Regency.

“The new schools are intended for families living at or below the poverty line, based on government data,” he said.

According to Saifullah, municipal and provincial governments will collaborate in the initiative, which aims to support the country’s lowest-income households. The government will cover all expenses, including meals, accommodation, learning materials, clothing, and teacher salaries.

Advertisement

“These schools will cater to students at the elementary, middle, and high school levels, with each boarding school accommodating around 1,000 students,” he explained. “We are coordinating with regents, mayors, and governors to ensure the program’s success.”

Saifullah also urged local leaders with available land to report to the Social Affairs Ministry so construction can begin as soon as possible.

“If all preparations are in place, we aim to start building the schools this year,” he said, adding that admission will prioritize students living near the school sites.

The free education initiative is part of a broader set of populist policies introduced by President Prabowo Subianto’s administration, which earlier this year launched a free nutritious meal program for school-aged children and expectant mothers.

On Monday, Elementary and Middle Education Minister Abdul Mu’ti estimated that around 60,000 teachers will be required to staff the new schools.

“We are currently evaluating the best approach to meet this need, whether by redistributing existing teachers or recruiting new ones,” Abdul said.

Among the first local leaders to respond to the initiative is Central Java Governor Ahmad Luthfi.

Luthfi announced on Tuesday that his administration will begin identifying land plots of 5-10 hectares each to accommodate the schools’ classrooms, dormitories, and other essential facilities.

#Education
