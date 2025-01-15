Government to Remove Offshore Bamboo Barriers Near Tangerang Coasts

Tangerang. The Maritime and Fishery Affairs Ministry announced on Wednesday its plan to dismantle bamboo barriers spanning over 30 kilometers along the northern coasts of western Java. The barriers encircle 16 villages across six districts in Tangerang Regency, hindering the movement of fishing boats in the area.

It remains unclear who authorized the construction of the barriers, which the ministry has declared as a violation of seascape regulations.

Halid Jusuf, Director of the Maritime Resource Supervisory Division at the ministry, said removing the barriers will require extensive resources, including heavy machinery and a significant workforce.

“This is not solely the responsibility of the Maritime Affairs Ministry but a coordinated effort involving multiple ministries. We will collaborate closely to determine the next steps,” Halid said during an inspection of the barriers in Kronjo District. He added that an investigation is ongoing to identify the individuals or organizations responsible for the illegal barriers.

“We cannot yet determine who is behind these barriers as the investigation continues,” he said.

The ministry’s planned removal of the barriers aims to restore the flow of maritime traffic and address the legal and environmental concerns surrounding their existence, Halid said.

Officials of the Maritime and Fishery Affairs Ministry put on notice against the construction of offshore bamboo barriers near the coasts of Tangerang Regency, Banten, Thursday, January 9, 2025. (Antara Photo/Harianto)

On Sunday, a non-governmental organization called the Northern Coast People Network (Jaringan Rakyat Pantura) claimed responsibility for constructing the bamboo barriers.

Sandi Martapraja, the network’s coordinator, argued that the barriers were installed to protect the environment and provide breeding grounds for green clams and other marine biological resources. Additionally, he claimed the barriers function as wave breakers.

“The barriers were funded independently by local fishermen,” Sandi told Antara news agency. However, this claim has raised skepticism, as the construction of such extensive barriers would be prohibitively expensive for local fishermen, many of whom have voiced complaints about the barriers’ presence.

The issue was initially highlighted by Eli Susiyanti, head of the Maritime Affairs Department for Banten Province. She described the barriers as six meters tall, reinforced with nets, and anchored by sacks of sand.

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: