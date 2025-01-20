Government Undecided on Month-Long School Holiday During Ramadan

Jakarta. The government is still evaluating a proposal to implement a month-long school holiday during Ramadan, with the final decision requiring coordination among several ministries, a senior official said on Monday.

With Ramadan approaching, the new administration of President Prabowo Subianto is considering the extended holiday for state school students, reminiscent of a policy implemented during the tenure of former President Soeharto.

Pratikno, the Coordinating Minister for Human Development and Culture, said discussions are ongoing between relevant ministries.

“My office is holding discussions with the Elementary and Middle Education Ministry, the Religious Affairs Ministry, and the Home Affairs Ministry regarding the Ramadan holiday plan. The final decision will be a joint agreement signed by the three ministers,” Pratikno told reporters at his Jakarta office.

He noted that Islamic schools and boarding schools fall under the jurisdiction of the Religious Affairs Ministry, which is why it is involved in the deliberations.

The draft regulation is still being finalized, and Pratikno refrained from sharing further details. However, he said that learning activities must continue, whether or not holidays are implemented.

“During our meeting last week, we agreed that if Ramadan holidays are introduced, parents will play a greater role in ensuring the learning process continues,” Pratikno said.

Elementary and Middle Education Minister Abdul Mu’ti previously outlined three options being considered for Ramadan holidays:

Full Holiday: Granting a month-long break for elementary and middle school students during Ramadan.

Granting a month-long break for elementary and middle school students during Ramadan. Partial Holiday: Implementing holidays during the first five days of Ramadan, as well as before and during Eid al-Fitr.

Implementing holidays during the first five days of Ramadan, as well as before and during Eid al-Fitr. Limited Holiday: Maintaining regular school activities throughout Ramadan, with holidays only during Eid celebrations.

The government’s decision is expected to balance educational continuity with cultural and religious considerations.

