Government Urged to Exclude Wealthy Schools from Free Meal Program

Jakarta. Education expert Darmaningtyas urged the government to exclude elite schools from the Free Nutritious Meal (MBG) program, arguing that it should focus on students from low-income families who face food insecurity.

“The free meal program is intended for students who face economic difficulties and may not have the opportunity to eat breakfast. Schools with students who are financially well-off do not need free meals,” Darmaningtyas told Beritasatu.com on Tuesday.

He said local governments should be tasked with identifying eligible schools, given their access to comprehensive regional data. “Local governments already know which schools need this program and which do not. The selection process should rely on this data,” he added.

The MBG program, a government initiative to improve child nutrition and education, will launch on Jan. 2, 2025. The program has been allocated Rp 71 trillion ($4.5 billion) to feed 15 million children in its first year, with plans to expand to over 80 million recipients by 2029.

President Prabowo Subianto’s flagship program will provide meals at Rp 10,000 ($0.63) per portion per day—lower than the initially projected Rp 15,000 due to budget constraints. Trials are already underway in schools across Indonesia, involving local farmers and livestock breeders as food suppliers.

The total estimated budget for the MBG initiative over the next several years is expected to reach Rp 400 trillion.

