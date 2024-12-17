Government Urged to Exclude Wealthy Schools from Free Meal Program

Basudiwa Supraja
December 17, 2024 | 8:31 pm
SHARE
Children have their lunch as part of a free meal trial run at an Islamic school in Banda Aceh on Nov. 21, 2024. (Antara Photo/Ampelsa)
Children have their lunch as part of a free meal trial run at an Islamic school in Banda Aceh on Nov. 21, 2024. (Antara Photo/Ampelsa)

Jakarta. Education expert Darmaningtyas urged the government to exclude elite schools from the Free Nutritious Meal (MBG) program, arguing that it should focus on students from low-income families who face food insecurity.

“The free meal program is intended for students who face economic difficulties and may not have the opportunity to eat breakfast. Schools with students who are financially well-off do not need free meals,” Darmaningtyas told Beritasatu.com on Tuesday.

He said local governments should be tasked with identifying eligible schools, given their access to comprehensive regional data. “Local governments already know which schools need this program and which do not. The selection process should rely on this data,” he added.

The MBG program, a government initiative to improve child nutrition and education, will launch on Jan. 2, 2025. The program has been allocated Rp 71 trillion ($4.5 billion) to feed 15 million children in its first year, with plans to expand to over 80 million recipients by 2029.

Advertisement

President Prabowo Subianto’s flagship program will provide meals at Rp 10,000 ($0.63) per portion per day—lower than the initially projected Rp 15,000 due to budget constraints. Trials are already underway in schools across Indonesia, involving local farmers and livestock breeders as food suppliers.

The total estimated budget for the MBG initiative over the next several years is expected to reach Rp 400 trillion.

Tags:
#Policy
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

How to Implement Animal Breeding Program for Smallholder Farmers
Opinion 3 hours ago

How to Implement Animal Breeding Program for Smallholder Farmers

 Livestock productivity in Indonesia remains low due to inadequate breeding practices and limited access to quality genetic resources.
Government Urged to Exclude Wealthy Schools from Free Meal Program
News 3 hours ago

Government Urged to Exclude Wealthy Schools from Free Meal Program

 Education expert Darmaningtyas urged the government to exclude elite schools from the Free Nutritious Meal (MBG) program
US Woman Recovering Well After Latest Experimental Pig Kidney Transplant
Tech 3 hours ago

US Woman Recovering Well After Latest Experimental Pig Kidney Transplant

 An Alabama woman is recovering well after receiving a pig kidney transplant last month, ending eight years of dialysis.
Indonesia Issues 471 Golden Visas, Attracting $558 Million Investment in 2024
News 5 hours ago

Indonesia Issues 471 Golden Visas, Attracting $558 Million Investment in 2024

 The Immigration and Correctional Affairs Ministry has issued 471 Golden Visas since the program's launch in July 2024
Celios: VAT Hike Could Increase Monthly Spending by $22 for Middle Class
Business 6 hours ago

Celios: VAT Hike Could Increase Monthly Spending by $22 for Middle Class

 The government's plan to increase the Value Added Tax (VAT) rate to 12% is expected to worsen the economic conditions
News Index

Most Popular

Indonesia Rolls Out $51.65 Billion Stimulus Package for 2025 to Offset VAT Increase
1
Indonesia Rolls Out $51.65 Billion Stimulus Package for 2025 to Offset VAT Increase
2
Unicorn Startup eFishery Suspends CEO and CPO Over Alleged Financial Mismanagement
3
Jokowi, Son, and Son-in-Law Officially Dismissed by PDI-P
4
5.4 Million Indonesian Muslims on Hajj Pilgrimage Waiting List
5
Indonesia to Raise VAT to 12 Percent on January 1
COPYRIGHT © 2024 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED