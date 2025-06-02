Governor Pramono: Coal Plants the Leading Cause of Jakarta's Pollution

Hendro D Situmorang
June 24, 2025 | 3:11 pm
SHARE
Pramono Anung speaks to reporters during his visit to the Srengseng Urban Forest in West Jakarta, June 23, 2025. (Beritasatu.com/Hendro Dahlan Situmorang)
Pramono Anung speaks to reporters during his visit to the Srengseng Urban Forest in West Jakarta, June 23, 2025. (Beritasatu.com/Hendro Dahlan Situmorang)

Jakarta. Governor Pramono Anung said Jakarta’s worsening air pollution is primarily caused by coal-fired power plants, coal-fueled industries, and motor vehicles.

“The primary cause of pollution in Jakarta is power plants and industries that use coal as fuel, which contains high levels of sulfur,” said Pramono on Monday.

Pramono believes that addressing air pollution in Jakarta requires more than just building urban forests. According to him, urban forests only help to reduce the impact of pollution, not eliminate it entirely.

He explained that although green spaces serve to absorb carbon emissions, their contribution is still not proportional to the emissions produced by the energy and transportation sectors.

Advertisement
Read More:
Jakarta Tops Global Pollution Rankings as Air Quality Plummets

Recently, Pramono visited the Srengseng Urban Forest in West Jakarta. Referring to data from a study conducted by the United States Forest Service in collaboration with Bogor Agricultural Institute (IPB), he said the Srengseng Urban Forest, which spans approximately 15 hectares, can absorb around 313 tons of carbon dioxide per year and generate 227.8 tons of oxygen in the same period.

Pramono stressed that one of the necessary efforts to combat pollution is to reduce the number of vehicles using high-sulfur fuels and to limit the operations of factories that still use coal.

He also praised Environment Minister Hanif Faisol for shutting down two metal smelting factories. According to him, this measure has had a positive impact on reducing pollution levels in Jakarta.

“If you look at the past week, Jakarta’s pollution has significantly decreased. Apart from the rainfall, it’s also because the factories have ceased operations,” Pramono concluded.

Read More:
Environment Minister Introduces New Mandatory Initiatives to Combat Water and Air Pollution

Indonesia plans to retire 13 coal-fired power plants due to their high carbon emissions, including the 40-year-old Suralaya plant in Cilegon, Banten, which contributes to air pollution in Jakarta.

Tags:
#Environment
Keywords:
SHARE

Related Articles

Governor Pramono: Coal Plants the Leading Cause of Jakarta's Pollution
News 4 hours ago

Governor Pramono: Coal Plants the Leading Cause of Jakarta's Pollution

 Pramono said the main sources of air pollution in Jakarta are coal-fired power plants, coal-fired industrial fuels, and motor vehicles.
Jakarta Governor Vows to Remove Derelict Monorail Pillars Blighting City Streets
News 11 hours ago

Jakarta Governor Vows to Remove Derelict Monorail Pillars Blighting City Streets

 The monorail pillars, relics of an ambitious but failed transit project, have long symbolized Jakarta’s past infrastructure missteps.
Jakarta-Owned Bank Rebrands as Bank Jakarta, Eyes IPO in 2026
Business Jun 23, 2025 | 8:40 am

Jakarta-Owned Bank Rebrands as Bank Jakarta, Eyes IPO in 2026

 The rebranding comes as Jakarta prepares to relinquish status as Indonesia’s capital, which will relocate to Nusantara, East Kalimantan.
Jakarta Aims to Stay Indonesia’s Economic Powerhouse as Capital Relocation Looms
News Jun 22, 2025 | 1:50 pm

Jakarta Aims to Stay Indonesia’s Economic Powerhouse as Capital Relocation Looms

 Pramono outlined his vision to position the city among the top 50 most competitive global cities.
Pramono Anung Confident Jakarta Fair 2025 Transactions Will Surpass Rp 7.5 Trillion
Lifestyle Jun 20, 2025 | 11:55 am

Pramono Anung Confident Jakarta Fair 2025 Transactions Will Surpass Rp 7.5 Trillion

 The size of attendance is also expected to surpass last year's 6.3 million visitors.
Nusantara Authority Studies Jakarta Province’s Governance Ahead of Asset Handover
News Jun 16, 2025 | 5:24 pm

Nusantara Authority Studies Jakarta Province’s Governance Ahead of Asset Handover

 The Nusantara Capital Authority will study the infrastructure management, waste management, and clean water systems of Jakarta.
Jakarta Governor Commits to Seawall Megaproject to Shield Sinking Capital
News Jun 15, 2025 | 7:41 pm

Jakarta Governor Commits to Seawall Megaproject to Shield Sinking Capital

 According to government estimates, the seawall will span 500 kilometers from Banten on Java’s western tip to East Java.
Jakarta Commits to Sterilizing 22,000 Cats to Curb Growing Stray Population
News Jun 4, 2025 | 10:23 am

Jakarta Commits to Sterilizing 22,000 Cats to Curb Growing Stray Population

 Jakarta will continue sterilizing stray cats to curb rapid population growth, aiming to sterilize 22,000 cats in the initial phase.
Jakarta Prepares Bank DKI, PAM Jaya for IPO
Business Jun 3, 2025 | 8:24 pm

Jakarta Prepares Bank DKI, PAM Jaya for IPO

 Jakarta plans IPOs for Bank DKI and PAM Jaya under its Jakarta Fund to boost the regional budget.
Jakarta Among World's Most Polluted Cities
News Jun 2, 2025 | 10:36 am

Jakarta Among World's Most Polluted Cities

 Jakarta's air quality index at the time stood at 140, meaning that it falls within the unhealthy category.

The Latest

Indonesia Reassesses $24 Billion Refinery Project with Russia’s Rosneft
Business 47 minutes ago

Indonesia Reassesses $24 Billion Refinery Project with Russia’s Rosneft

 Seven years after launch, the Pertamina-Rosneft project in East Java faces an investment review over limited progress
Cross-Sector Collaboration Key to Free Meal Program
Special Updates 2 hours ago

Cross-Sector Collaboration Key to Free Meal Program

 The private sector can also play a role in helping the Prabowo Subianto government carry out the ambitious free meal program.
Garuda Indonesia Secures $405 Million Loan from Danantara
Business 2 hours ago

Garuda Indonesia Secures $405 Million Loan from Danantara

 Garuda Indonesia will use the shareholder loan from Danantara for maintenance and inspection work.
Pegadaian Takes Home 2025 Innovative Future Finance Awards
Special Updates 3 hours ago

Pegadaian Takes Home 2025 Innovative Future Finance Awards

 Pegadaian also took home the 2025 Best CEO for the Financial Services Industry category.
Tariff Talks Don’t Mean Jakarta Should Keep Quiet on US Joining Israel-Iran War
News 4 hours ago

Tariff Talks Don’t Mean Jakarta Should Keep Quiet on US Joining Israel-Iran War

 The US has inserted itself to the Israel-Iran war, but Indonesia has yet made an official statement regarding the conflict's developments.
News Index

Most Popular

Indonesia Condemns Canadian Website for Advertising Its Islands for Sale
1
Indonesia Condemns Canadian Website for Advertising Its Islands for Sale
2
Jakarta Aims to Stay Indonesia’s Economic Powerhouse as Capital Relocation Looms
3
Indonesia Plans Nuclear Plants with Potential 24,000 Tons of Uranium in Reserve
4
Helicopters Sent to Rescue Brazilian Hiker Who Fell on Mt. Rinjani
5
Over 20,000 Live Cattle Imported from Australia to Boost Indonesia’s Meat and Dairy Output
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED