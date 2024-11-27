Gov't Aims to Lower Domestic Airfare by 10% Ahead of Year-End Holidays

Mita Amalia Hapsari
November 27, 2024 | 11:20 am
Airplane passengers queue in front of the check-in counters at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Tangerang on Feb. 8, 2024. (Antara Photo/Muhammad Iqbal)
Airplane passengers queue in front of the check-in counters at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Tangerang on Feb. 8, 2024. (Antara Photo/Muhammad Iqbal)

Jakarta. President Prabowo Subianto plans to reduce domestic airfares ahead of the Christmas and New Year holidays, aiming to ease financial burdens on travelers and boost tourism and economic activity.

President Prabowo chaired a meeting at the Merdeka Palace on Tuesday to finalize measures that will lower airfares by approximately 10 percent, with the policy set to take effect before the year-end travel season. The initiative will apply to flights from 19 major airports across Indonesia, including Soekarno-Hatta in Jakarta and Ngurah Rai in Bali.

“President Prabowo Subianto has given special attention to this matter. Over the past two weeks, we have been working behind the scenes to ensure airfare reductions ahead of the high season for Christmas and New Year travel,” Chief Infrastructure Minister Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono (AHY) said during a press briefing at the Presidential Palace on Tuesday.

The government has identified ways to lower operational costs in the aviation sector, including reducing jet fuel prices—a significant factor in airfare pricing.

“By addressing various cost components, including airport service fees, aviation fuel, and the fuel surcharge, we estimate that airfares can decrease by approximately 10 percent nationwide. We hope this will ease the burden on citizens planning to travel during the holiday season,” AHY explained.

Transportation Minister Dudy Purwagandhi added that the airfare reductions would apply to flights departing from 19 major airports across Indonesia.

“This policy will cover 19 key airports, including Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Jakarta and Ngurah Rai International Airport in Denpasar. A complete list will be released soon,” Dudy said.

