Gov’t Allocates $3 Billion for Civil Servants’ Eid Bonuses

Jakarta. The government has allocated Rp 49.4 trillion or approximately $3 billion to pay for Indonesian civil servants’ Eid bonuses this year.

Eid, which will likely fall on March 31 this year, has become a highly anticipated time for Indonesian workers nationwide. Employers, be it those in the public and private sector, typically reward their workers with Eid bonuses ahead of the religious holiday. The Finance Ministry recently announced how much the government would spend for civil servants’ bonuses in 2025.

The government will disburse up to Rp 17.7 trillion in bonuses for central government civil servants, state officials, military men, and police officers. About Rp 12.4 trillion will go to retired state employees. The bonus spending for the civil servants working in sub-national governments will stand at around Rp 19.3 trillion.

“An additional compensation may also be rewarded for civil servants working in the regional governments. The government has allocated Rp 16.5 trillion for this spending. Its disbursement should depend on the fiscal capacity of each regional government in accordance with the existing provisions,” state news agency Antara reported on Wednesday.

President Prabowo Subianto recently announced that the civil servants would get their Eid bonuses by March 17 or two weeks before Eid. This also applies for contract-based government workers, police, military officers, judges, retirees, bringing the total beneficiaries to 9.4 million individuals. According to Prabowo, the bonuses will be equivalent to 100 percent of the civil servants’ salary and allowances.

“I hope these policies can help [civil servants] cover the expenses during the homecoming travels and Eid holidays,” Prabowo told reporters on Tuesday.

For context, Indonesians usually return to their hometowns during Eid holidays which will last for almost two weeks. Many people spend the bonuses to cover the travel expenses. Others also give the money to their beloved families.

Prabowo also revealed that the government would give the so-called thirteenth salary for civil servants in June, which coincides with the start of the school year. The thirteenth salary is expected to help the state employees to pay for their kids' school-related expenses.

