Gov't Announces New Passport Fees

Jakarta. The Indonesian government has officially set new fees for passport issuance, which will take effect on Tuesday. This policy is based on Government Regulation (PP) Number 45 of 2024, which was signed by President Joko Widodo on Oct. 18. After a 60-day transition period from the regulation’s issuance, the new fees will be implemented at all Immigration Offices across Indonesia.

The tariff adjustments cover various types of passports, including non-electronic regular passports, electronic passports with a validity of 5 years or 10 years, and expedited passport services with same-day processing. The public can choose the service type that suits their needs and urgency.

Here are the details of the new passport issuance fees:

Non-electronic regular passport (maximum validity of 5 years): Rp 350,000 per application.

Non-electronic regular passport (maximum validity of 10 years): Rp 650,000 per application.

Electronic passport (maximum validity of 5 years): Rp 650,000 per application.

Electronic passport (maximum validity of 10 years): Rp 950,000 per application.

Travel document in lieu of a passport (for Indonesian citizens): Rp 100,000 per application.

Travel document in lieu of a passport (for foreigners): Rp 150,000 per application.

Expedited passport service (same-day completion): Rp 1 million per application (excluding the passport issuance fee).

The fee for replacing a lost passport is set at Rp 1 million per book, while a damaged passport replacement will cost Rp 500,000 per book.

With the implementation of these new fees, the government hopes to improve the quality of immigration services, making them faster, more modern, and professional, as well as meeting the growing demands of public services. This policy also aims to enhance transparency in the process of issuing official travel documents.

