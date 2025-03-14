Gov't Cancels 50% Electricity Discount, Redirects Funds to Wage Subsidy Program

Ricki Putra Harahap
June 2, 2025 | 6:08 pm
SHARE
Workers join the May Day Rally wearing Joker masks at Jakarta's National Monument on May 1, 2025. The comic-book villain is gaining popularity in many government protests across the world. Some of the signs read
Workers join the May Day Rally wearing Joker masks at Jakarta's National Monument on May 1, 2025. The comic-book villain is gaining popularity in many government protests across the world. Some of the signs read

Jakarta. Finance Minister Sri Mulyani announced that the government has canceled the planned 50 percent electricity tariff discount scheduled for June to July 2025.

Sri Mulyani explained that the subsidy was canceled due to budgeting processes that could not be completed in time to meet the June-July implementation target.

“We have held meetings among ministers, and the budgeting process for the electricity discount is much slower than expected. Since our goal was for implementation in June and July, we have decided that the electricity discount cannot be carried out,” Sri Mulyani said at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta on Monday.

Instead, she said the budget initially allocated for the electricity discount will be redirected to Wage Subsidy Assistance (BSU) aimed at workers earning below Rp 3.5 million ($215) per month.

Advertisement
Read More:
Indonesia to Launch $9 Wage Subsidy for Low-Income Workers in June

“The BPJS Ketenagakerjaan (state insurer) data is now fully prepared, so we have decided to prioritize the wage subsidy assistance program for its data readiness and faster implementation,” she added.

Previously, Sri Mulyani had announced that the government allocated Rp 24.44 trillion for a series of social and economic stimulus programs to run from June to July 2025.

The stimulus package includes five main programs: transportation discounts, toll tariff discounts, additional social assistance, wage subsidy assistance (BSU), and an extension of the work accident insurance contribution discount (JKK).

She said that ongoing global geopolitical and geo-economic challenges have prompted the government to issue various incentives to maintain purchasing power and stabilize the national economy.

“The government continues to actively review and take mitigating steps in response to these global pressures. Any policy using the state budget (APBN) is prepared based on applicable legal frameworks,” Sri Mulyani said during a press conference at the Presidential Palace.

Read More:
Indonesia to Reintroduce Electricity Discounts for Low-Power Users Starting June

Of the total budget, Rp23.59 trillion comes from the state budget (APBN), while Rp850 billion is sourced from outside APBN funds.

The breakdown of the five stimulus packages includes:

  • Transportation discounts, Rp940 billion from APBN

  • Toll tariff discounts, Rp650 billion from non-APBN

  • Increased social assistance, Rp11.93 trillion from APBN

  • Wage Subsidy Assistance (BSU), Rp10.72 trillion from APBN

  • Extension of work accident insurance (JKK) discount, Rp200 billion from non-APBN

Tags:
#Policy
Keywords:
SHARE

Related Articles

Gov't Cancels 50% Electricity Discount, Redirects Funds to Wage Subsidy Program
News 2 hours ago

Gov't Cancels 50% Electricity Discount, Redirects Funds to Wage Subsidy Program

 Indonesia cancels planned 50% electricity discount due to budget delays, shifting funds to wage subsidies for workers earning under Rp 3.5M.
Indonesia Rolls Out Economic Stimulus Programs for School Holiday Season
Business May 27, 2025 | 2:44 pm

Indonesia Rolls Out Economic Stimulus Programs for School Holiday Season

 Indonesia launches school holiday stimulus: transport, electricity, food aid, and wage subsidies to boost Q2 growth and spending.
Indonesia to Launch $9 Wage Subsidy for Low-Income Workers in June
Business May 27, 2025 | 11:14 am

Indonesia to Launch $9 Wage Subsidy for Low-Income Workers in June

 Indonesia plans Rp 150,000 monthly wage subsidy for workers earning under Rp 3.5M, part of broader 2025 stimulus starting June 5.
Indonesia Aims to Cut Poverty Rate Below 7.5 Pct by 2026
Business May 20, 2025 | 2:13 pm

Indonesia Aims to Cut Poverty Rate Below 7.5 Pct by 2026

 Indonesia aims to reduce its poverty rate to between 7 and 8 percent in 2025, and further to between 6.5 and 7.5 percent by 2026.
Indonesia Maintains 5.2 Pct Growth Ambition Despite Q1 Slowdown, IMF Downgrade
Business May 20, 2025 | 12:27 pm

Indonesia Maintains 5.2 Pct Growth Ambition Despite Q1 Slowdown, IMF Downgrade

 Indonesia aims for 5.2–5.8% growth in 2026, with a long-term goal of 8% by 2029, despite slowing GDP and global economic headwinds.
Gov't Unlocks $5.2B in Budget Funds to Accelerate Spending
Business Apr 30, 2025 | 3:36 pm

Gov't Unlocks $5.2B in Budget Funds to Accelerate Spending

 Indonesia unblocks Rp 86.6T in frozen budgets to speed up spending on Prabowo’s priority programs.
Sri Mulyani: Indonesia’s Economy Resilient Despite US Tariffs, IMF Downgrade
Business Apr 24, 2025 | 1:49 pm

Sri Mulyani: Indonesia’s Economy Resilient Despite US Tariffs, IMF Downgrade

 Despite US tariffs and IMF downgrade, Indonesia’s economy remains resilient with strong fundamentals and proactive measures.
Government Earmarks Rp 20 Trillion to Rescue Labor-Intensive Industries
Business Mar 20, 2025 | 12:09 am

Government Earmarks Rp 20 Trillion to Rescue Labor-Intensive Industries

 The textile industry alone employs over four million people and generates more than $2 billion in exports annually.
'I Have No Plans to Resign': Senior Minister Airlangga
News Mar 18, 2025 | 5:32 pm

'I Have No Plans to Resign': Senior Minister Airlangga

 Rumors are growing that President Prabowo Subianto will have his second cabinet reshuffle soon.
Indonesia Points Out Cracks in G20 As Trump 2.0 Ditches Multilateralism
Business Mar 14, 2025 | 2:27 pm

Indonesia Points Out Cracks in G20 As Trump 2.0 Ditches Multilateralism

 US' absence in the recent G20 finance meeting shows how its president Donald Trump is now ditching multilateralism, Indonesia says.

The Latest

Pancasila Day Ceremony Brings Together Gibran and Megawati After Election Rift
News 1 hours ago

Pancasila Day Ceremony Brings Together Gibran and Megawati After Election Rift

 Prabowo, Gibran, and Megawati reunite at Pancasila Day, signaling reconciliation after months of post-election political tension.
Gov't Cancels 50% Electricity Discount, Redirects Funds to Wage Subsidy Program
News 2 hours ago

Gov't Cancels 50% Electricity Discount, Redirects Funds to Wage Subsidy Program

 Indonesia cancels planned 50% electricity discount due to budget delays, shifting funds to wage subsidies for workers earning under Rp 3.5M.
Foreign Tourist Arrivals Up 9 Percent, Malaysia and Australians Lead Visitors
Lifestyle 2 hours ago

Foreign Tourist Arrivals Up 9 Percent, Malaysia and Australians Lead Visitors

 Indonesia welcomes 1.16 million foreign tourists in April 2025, up 18% month-to-month and 9% year-on-year, boosting hotel occupancy rates.
BPS: Indonesia Records 0.37% Deflation in May, Led by Cheaper Chilies and Garlic
Business 3 hours ago

BPS: Indonesia Records 0.37% Deflation in May, Led by Cheaper Chilies and Garlic

 Indonesia recorded a 0.37% deflation in May, driven by falling food prices, including garlic and chili, as imports decreased by over 14% year-over-year.
Prabowo Alleges Foreign-Funded NGOs Aim to Divide Indonesia
News 3 hours ago

Prabowo Alleges Foreign-Funded NGOs Aim to Divide Indonesia

 President Prabowo alleges foreign-funded NGOs are attempting to divide Indonesia under the guise of promoting democracy and human rights.
News Index

Most Popular

Thousands of Indonesian Pilgrims Barred from Hajj as Saudi Halts Special Visa Issuance
1
Thousands of Indonesian Pilgrims Barred from Hajj as Saudi Halts Special Visa Issuance
2
Indonesia Issues COVID-19 Advisory Amid New Wave in Asia
3
Chinese-Made Commuter Trains Begin Service in Greater Jakarta
4
Indonesian Muslims Face 40-Year Hajj Wait, NU Chairman Tells Saudi Forum
5
Indonesia’s Trade Surplus Plunges to $160 Million in April Amid Soaring Imports
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED