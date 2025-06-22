Gov’t Investigates Foreign Site Over Anambas Island Sale

Jakarta. The Indonesian government is investigating the alleged sale of four islands in the Anambas Islands Regency that were recently listed on the website privateislandsonline.com, sparking public outcry and concerns over sovereignty. Authorities confirmed on Wednesday that the website has been blocked in Indonesia.

House Speaker Puan Maharani called for an immediate administrative review of Indonesia’s islands, urging tighter oversight and regulatory enforcement. “We have coordinated with the government to evaluate the management and reorganize the administrative arrangements concerning islands in Indonesia,” Puan said on Tuesday.

She stressed that islands in Indonesia cannot be privately owned or sold, particularly through online platforms. “We must prevent any misuse of Indonesia’s islands,” she said, adding that the evaluation process must include proper mapping and structuring of island governance.

“The relevant parliamentary commission will monitor this closely, and the government must take decisive steps. Proper management is key to safeguarding our islands,” Puan added.

Separately, Home Affairs Minister Tito Karnavian said his office had formed a special task force under the Directorate of Territorial Administration to investigate the online listings.

“We have established a team to verify this information. If it turns out that an illegal sale has occurred, we will take firm action according to the law,” Tito said.

He said that Indonesian territory cannot be arbitrarily transferred or sold to other countries. He also urged the public to be cautious and not easily trust claims involving the sale of state assets, especially islands near strategic maritime borders.

The islands reportedly listed on the website include Pulau Rintan, Pulau Mala, Tokong Sendok, and Pulau Nakob. The site promoted them for their natural beauty and development potential as eco-resorts, noting their location approximately 200 nautical miles from Singapore.

