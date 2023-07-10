Gov’t Invites Public to Trial Latest Commuter Train LRT
Jakarta. The government will conduct a trial run of the Light Rail Transit (LRT) commuter train in Greater Jakarta starting from Wednesday, with a limited number of passengers.
An open invitation has been posted on LRT Jabodebek's social media accounts, inviting public participation during the four-day trial period.
LRT Jabodebek, which stands for Jakarta, Bogor, Depok, and Bekasi, is scheduled to be inaugurated on August 18, a day after Independence Day celebrations, coinciding with the launch of the highly anticipated Jakarta-Bandung fast train.
To participate in the trial, passengers are required to register using a Google form and pay a symbolic fare of Rp 1 using an authorized digital payment app.
The construction of the LRT, which will connect Jakarta with its three satellite cities, took approximately six years. The Joko Widodo government previously built a similar train system in the South Sumatra capital of Palembang and North Jakarta just before the 2018 Asian Games.
The automated, driverless train system in Greater Jakarta has a capacity to carry up to 2,000 passengers per trip and operates from 5:30 a.m. to 11:15 p.m. Once it enters commercial operation, the government expects LRT Jabodebek to transport around 500,000 passengers per day.
In addition to the LRT, Jakarta also has an old-system commuter railway and the Mass Rapid Transit (MRT), which was launched in 2019 and is being expanded to the northern part of the capital city.