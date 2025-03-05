Gov’t Plans Relocation for Flood-Prone Homes as Residents Endure Ramadan Hardships

Jakarta. The Public Works Ministry plans to relocate homes in flood-prone areas, particularly in West Java, Jakarta, and other vulnerable regions. The floods have not only disrupted daily life but also made Ramadan observances more difficult for affected communities.

"Currently, infrastructure repairs cannot proceed because the areas are still flooded. I was in Cisarua (West Java) yesterday, and we need to reorganize housing placement and address permit issues," Deputy Public Works Minister Diana Kusumastuti said on Tuesday.

She said that relocating homes in flood-prone areas is essential for public safety and comfort. The matter has been discussed with Housing Minister Maruarar Sirait.

Diana clarified that the floods are not due to infrastructure failures, such as broken embankments, but rather heavy rainfall. However, the government remains committed to securing infrastructure, including repairing damaged national roads. The primary focus now is evacuating flood victims, as directed by President Prabowo Subianto.

"The President is deeply concerned about the many people still affected by flooding. We will continue to provide assistance," she concluded.

Ramadan Floods Bring Hardships

Residents of Kampung Kebon Pala in Kampung Melayu, Jatinegara, East Jakarta, continued to struggle with flooding on Wednesday.

While life is returning to normal in higher areas, lower sections remain submerged under 30-40 centimeters of water, disrupting daily activities. One major impact is the suspension of Taraweeh prayers at Al-Hudaa Mosque, a vital community center during Ramadan.

Umar, a resident of Kebon Pala, said this year’s flooding has been particularly challenging. Beyond dealing with stagnant water, residents are still waiting for aid. While assistance has reportedly arrived at the sub-district level, it has yet to be fully distributed to affected households.

"We've been cleaning up mud for two days. Help came, but it only reached the sub-district, not the people who need it," Umar said.

In Kampung Candulan, Petir Village, Cipondoh, Tangerang City, Banten, floodwaters reached 120 centimeters, affecting around 150 families—approximately 350 people, according to RT 02 head Nico Zulfikar.

"All of our residents are impacted. There are 150 families, about 350 people," he said.

Meanwhile, in Bekasi, a one-meter-high flood has inundated Mega Bekasi Hypermall, forcing traders to salvage what they can. Many vehicles in the mall’s parking area remain submerged.

"We’re trying to save what we can, especially shoes. When the water started rising, we tried to secure our stock, but as the water level increased, we couldn't save anything," said Didi Sembiring, a trader who suffered losses of up to Rp 200 million due to the flooding.

