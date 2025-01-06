Gov't Promises to Evaluate Free Meal Program Everyday

Jakarta. The government said Monday that they would make daily evaluations of the free meal program which has just had its launch.

The Indonesian government has appointed the National Nutrition Agency to oversee the program that will feed tens of millions of students from across the country. The program aims to reach 3 million beneficiaries within January-April.

"We will evaluate the program every day sinve we are aiming to reach 3 million beneficiaries," the agency's head Dadan Hindayana said.

Dadan said that President Prabowo Subianto had instructed him to conduct the free meal program in phases. Prabowo had also told him to start with locations that are ready to implement the program first, while the others will follow suit later on.

"The president called me yesterday to have the program take place in stages," Dadan said.

Later that day, Indonesian lawmakers decided that they would not change the Rp 71 trillion or $4.4 billion budget for the free meal program.

