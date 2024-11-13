Gov't Proposes Journalism Endowment Fund as Layoffs Hit Indonesian Newsrooms

Jakarta. The Indonesian Press Council supports the Communications Ministry's proposal to establish a public endowment fund aimed at promoting independent and sustainable journalism across the country.

"This fund is not just for the journalists, but also for the long-term sustainability of the media industry," Press Council Chairwoman Ninik Rahayu said after attending a national seminar on media sustainability in Central Jakarta on Saturday, which coincided with World Press Freedom Day.

Though still in the early discussion stages, the proposed fund would be collected and invested to support journalistic activities over the long term.

“It could come from government funds, CSR contributions, or pooled community support to help struggling media organizations,” she added.

According to the Press Council, approximately 1,200 media workers, including journalists, were laid off between 2023 and 2024. Recent unverified reports from whistleblowers suggest that hundreds more may face layoffs this year at outlets including Kompas TV, CNN Indonesia, Republika, and state-owned TVRI.

At the same time, global digital platforms and social media continue to dominate the advertising market. As much as 75 percent of Indonesia’s national ad spending is now absorbed by these platforms, leaving only a fraction for traditional mass media.

Also speaking at the event, Deputy Minister of Communication and Digital Affairs Nezar Patria acknowledged the ongoing crisis facing the media industry, which has led to the closure of several news outlets and layoffs of media workers in recent months.

"We need to work together to design a model that aligns with the mandate of the current Press Law," said the former Chief Editor of the Jakarta Post.

He also floated the possibility of amending the country’s Press Law to provide a legal foundation for the government to support such a fund.

Nezar underscored, however, that the sustainability of the press should not be the government's sole responsibility, as maintaining editorial independence remains critical.

“The government, especially the Communications Ministry, does not regulate how the press should operate. The media is governed independently under the Press Council,” he said. “This is essential to ensure a healthy relationship between the press, the government, and other public institutions.

Nezar added that the distribution of funds must be governed by principles of fairness and transparency to ensure equitable access among the country’s many media outlets.

"If we distribute this to thousands of media organizations, how much funding would we need? Strong regulations based on fair principles will be essential," he concluded.

