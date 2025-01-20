Gov’t Says ‘Never Heard’ of Trump’s Plan to Relocate Gaza Residents to Indonesia

Jayanty Nada Shofa
January 20, 2025 | 10:41 am
A woman joins a pro-Palestine rally in front of the US Embassy in Jakarta on Oct. 25, 2024. (Antara Photo/Fauzan)
A woman joins a pro-Palestine rally in front of the US Embassy in Jakarta on Oct. 25, 2024. (Antara Photo/Fauzan)

Jakarta. The government has denied media reports indicating that Indonesia is possibly becoming a temporary host country for Gaza residents as part of US President-Elect Donald Trump’s plan.

Foreign Affairs Ministry’s spokesman Roy Soemirat even said that it was the first time for Jakarta to hear such a relocation plan. According to the New York-based news outlet NBC News, US President-Elect Donald Trump’s team is mulling putting forward a proposal to temporarily relocate some of Gaza's two million residents during the post-war reconstruction efforts. Trump’s envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, revealed that Indonesia was among the possible host countries. Indonesia -- which has been vocal about its Palestinian support -- immediately issued a comment, saying that the government had never heard of such a plan. 

“The Indonesian government has never received any information regarding this,” Roy told the press on Monday.

The news of the possible relocation plan came at a time when the Gaza ceasefire deal took effect over the weekend. This agreement has brought the long-awaited pause to the 15-month war between Israeli forces and the Palestinian militant group Hamas in Gaza. The ceasefire is set to take place in three phases, starting with a six-week halt to the fighting. It also includes a gradual hostage release.

Witkoff's statement also came not long before Trump's inauguration ceremony. 

When news broke that Hamas and Israel had agreed on a ceasefire, Foreign Affairs Minister Sugiono gave his word that Indonesia would stand ready to contribute to rebuilding the lives of Gazans. 

“And that includes supporting Gaza’s reconstruction efforts,” Sugiono said last week. 

