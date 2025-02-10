Gov’t Shortens Governors’ Military-Style Retreat to Seven Days

Jakarta. The government plans to shorten the upcoming military-style retreat for newly-elected regional heads, which is supposed to be two weeks, to seven days following a presidential instruction on budget cuts.

President Prabowo Subianto sent his ministers on a retreat to the Magelang Military Academy not long after he established the Merah Putih (“Red and White”) cabinet back in October. Prabowo at the time wanted to make sure that his cabinet members aligned with his vision, while also fostering teamwork among the government officials.

Last November, Indonesians across the country voted for their governors, mayors, and regents and the central government wants to hold a similar retreat for these regional election winners that will also take place in the same military academy. However, the retreat was planned not long after Prabowo ordered his government to make drastic budget cuts worth up to Rp 306.7 trillion (approximately $18.8 billion), and consequently, the upcoming military boot camp would have to make adjustments.

Deputy Home Affairs Minister Bima Arya Sugiarto recently said that the government planned to hold the retreat using the ministry’s budget. However, the government had to make some changes to the boot camp, including halving its duration.

“We have already allocated a budget for this activity, but there are budget cuts. So we have to make adjustments and recalculate our spending. We wish to be efficient,” Bima told reporters in Magelang over the weekend.

As many as 505 regional heads will join the retreat on Feb. 21-28. This is just a day after their swear-in ceremony on Feb. 20. But those who are still undergoing regional election disputes at the court will have to skip the retreat.

“But I cannot say [how much we will spend], but we will announce the [actual spending] once we recalculate it. Because we have simplified some activities.”

Bima also revealed that the budget cuts had affected the accommodation as well.

“[In the previous retreat], a tent would accommodate one person. But this time, a tent can be used by two to four regional heads. But we have made sure that things like water, bathrooms, electricity, tents, and so on are ready,” the deputy minister said.

He added: “We want to make sure that the regional heads fully understand their role. They come from various backgrounds.”

Migrant Worker Protection Minister Abdul Kadir Karding said a few months ago that Prabowo had paid for the cabinet retreat with his own money. The briefing and military training at the time lasted for three days.

