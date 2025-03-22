Gov't Stands by Press Freedom After Threats Against Journalist

Celvin Moniaga Sipahutar
March 22, 2025 | 2:51 pm
The Head of the Presidential Communications Office, Hasan Nasbi, responded regarding the demonstration held by civil servants at the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, and Technology . (Beritasatu.com/Celvin Moniaga Sipahutar)
The Head of the Presidential Communications Office, Hasan Nasbi, responded regarding the demonstration held by civil servants at the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, and Technology . (Beritasatu.com/Celvin Moniaga Sipahutar)

Jakarta. The government has reaffirmed its commitment to press freedom following an incident involving a severed pig’s head sent to the office of Tempo journalist Francisca "Cica" Christy Rosana. The attack, widely condemned as an assault on media independence, comes amid rising concerns over journalist safety in Indonesia.

Nearly a quarter of Indonesian journalists have faced intimidation, according to the 2024 Journalist Safety Index. Cica, who co-hosts the political podcast Bocor Alus Politik, is the second journalist from the program to be targeted. Her colleague, Hussein Abri Dongoran, previously faced threats, including vandalism of his vehicle last year.

Presidential Communications Chief Hasan Nasbi dismissed concerns that the government was restricting media coverage, asserting that the administration does not interfere with press activities. “Is there any media being prevented from reporting? If not, that means our press freedom is intact,” Hasan said at the Presidential Palace on Friday.

Nearly a Quarter of Indonesian Journalists Face Terror, Consortium Says
Hasan said all media outlets, including Tempo, operate without restrictions and that the government has no involvement in the threats targeting journalists. “This proves that the government is not interfering at all,” he added. He encouraged Tempo to report the incident to the Press Council and law enforcement for further investigation.

Meanwhile, Communications and Digital Affairs Minister Meutya Hafid called on the police to thoroughly investigate the case. She reaffirmed President Prabowo’s commitment to maintaining press freedom, describing the media as the “fourth pillar of democracy.”

“Our stance on press freedom remains unchanged. The president values public input, including from social media, and has even adjusted policies based on feedback,” Meutya said.

The intimidation coincided with the passage of a controversial military bill, raising concerns about increasing repression. Human Rights Working Group (HRWG) Executive Director Daniel Awigra said the use of a pig’s head—culturally sensitive in Indonesia—made the act particularly egregious and potentially punishable under anti-discrimination laws.

According to the 2024 Journalist Safety Index, Indonesia’s press freedom ranking has already fallen to 111 out of 180 countries, with 23 percent of journalists reporting direct threats, 26 percent facing news censorship, and 44 percent barred from covering certain topics. 

