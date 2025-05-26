Gov't Suspends Gag Nikel's Mining in Raja Ampat Over Environmental Concerns

Bambang Ismoyo, Martin Bagya Kertiyasa
June 6, 2025 | 4:37 pm
SHARE
Gag Nikel (Photo courtesy of Gag Nikel)
Gag Nikel (Photo courtesy of Gag Nikel)

Jakarta. Energy and Mineral Resources (ESDM) Ministry has temporarily suspended operations at nickel miner Gag Nikel in Raja Ampat, Southwest Papua, following concerns over environmental damage in the popular marine tourism region.

Minister Bahlil Lahadalia announced the suspension on Thursday, saying it would remain in effect pending a field verification by the ministry’s Directorate General of Mineral and Coal (Minerba).

“We’ve decided to halt all operations of Gag Nikel until the verification process is completed,” Bahlil told reporters at the ESDM office in Jakarta. He added that he plans to personally visit Gag Island in Raja Ampat to assess the situation and hear directly from local communities.

Gag Nikel, operating under a Contract of Work (KK) since 2017, has held environmental permits (AMDAL) since before Bahlil’s tenure as minister began. While stressing the company’s legal status, Bahlil said he wants an objective assessment of alleged environmental degradation tied to the mining site.

Advertisement
Read More:
Danantara, INA Ink Nickel Deal with Eramet

Initial inspections have already been conducted by ESDM teams, triggered by growing public reports of damage to Raja Ampat’s coastal and marine ecosystems, one of Indonesia’s most prized natural assets.

“As a government official, I’m committed to listening to local concerns. I’ll make time to go to Raja Ampat and speak with the people,” Bahlil said on Friday after attending Eid prayers at the Golkar Party headquarters in Jakarta.

President Prabowo Subianto has also reportedly been briefed on the issue. Bahlil confirmed he regularly updates the President on developments in the energy and mineral resources sector.

Meanwhile, Gag Nikel said it fully supports the government’s verification process. Arya Arditya, the company’s acting president director, said Gag Nikel operates with complete legal permits and follows “good mining practices.”

The company claims it has consistently coordinated with the Environment and Forestry Ministries, operates outside any conservation or UNESCO geopark areas, and is actively engaged in environmental and sustainability programs.

Arya said Gag Nikel has rehabilitated over 666 hectares of watershed areas and reclaimed more than 136 hectares of mined land as of April 2025. The company also claims to have planted over 350,000 trees, including 70,000 endemic species.

Environmental monitoring data from 2024 shows pollution levels --such as SO₂, NO₂, PM₁₀, and PM₂.₅-- remain well below regulatory limits. Wastewater quality, noise levels, and heavy metal content like Chromium VI were also reported to be within safe thresholds.

“Gag Nikel’s presence in Raja Ampat shows that mining and conservation can go hand-in-hand with proper oversight and responsibility,” Arya said.

Originally, Gag Nikel was a joint venture between Australia-based Asia Pacific Nickel Pty. Ltd. (APN Pty. Ltd), which held a 75 percent stake, and publicly-listed company Aneka Tambang (Antam) with 25 percent. However, in 2008, Antam acquired all shares previously held by APN, making Gag Nikel a fully owned subsidiary of the Indonesian state-owned mining company.

Tags:
#Corporate News #Environment
Keywords:
SHARE

Related Articles

Gov't Suspends Gag Nikel's Mining in Raja Ampat Over Environmental Concerns
News 2 hours ago

Gov't Suspends Gag Nikel's Mining in Raja Ampat Over Environmental Concerns

 Indonesia halts Gag Nikel’s mining ops in Raja Ampat for environmental review, as Minister Bahlil plans on-site inspection.
Indonesia Probes Nickel Operations Near Raja Ampat Marine Paradise
News Jun 4, 2025 | 1:12 pm

Indonesia Probes Nickel Operations Near Raja Ampat Marine Paradise

 The Environment Ministry is probing nickel mining near Raja Ampat over fears of environmental damage to the marine tourism haven.
Minister Bahlil: Energy Sector to Create 6.2M Jobs by 2030
Business Jun 3, 2025 | 5:35 pm

Minister Bahlil: Energy Sector to Create 6.2M Jobs by 2030

 Indonesia may create 6.2M direct jobs by 2030 in power, mining, and EV sectors, with a major push for green and sustainable occupations.
Energy Ministry Eyes $35 Billion Investment to Expand Electricity Network
News May 30, 2025 | 6:00 pm

Energy Ministry Eyes $35 Billion Investment to Expand Electricity Network

 Indonesia plans to build a 47,758 km transmission network to connect renewable energy plants and expand power access nationwide by 2034.
Jakarta Losing Patience with Inpex over 26-Year Masela Gas Block Delay
Business May 26, 2025 | 8:03 pm

Jakarta Losing Patience with Inpex over 26-Year Masela Gas Block Delay

 Indonesia warns Japan’s Inpex to act on the long-delayed Masela gas project or face expulsion.
Energy Minister Bahlil Alleges Sabotage Behind Indonesia’s Oil Import Dependence
News May 26, 2025 | 7:00 pm

Energy Minister Bahlil Alleges Sabotage Behind Indonesia’s Oil Import Dependence

 Bahlil suggests Indonesia’s oil import dependence may be intentional sabotage as gov’t tightens sector oversight after Pertamina scandal.
Indonesia Says China Walks the Talk on Nickel Investment, Unlike Europe and US
Business May 26, 2025 | 5:02 pm

Indonesia Says China Walks the Talk on Nickel Investment, Unlike Europe and US

 Energy Minister Bahlil Lahadalia says Chinese investors actually execute their investment proposals.
'No Child Should Study in Darkness': Minister Vows Equal Energy Access
Business May 26, 2025 | 2:26 pm

'No Child Should Study in Darkness': Minister Vows Equal Energy Access

 “Let’s admit that our energy conversations have become too fancy, too complex. Sometimes, even I don’t understand them,” he said.
Indonesia to Begin Reducing Fuel Imports from Singapore 'Soon'
Business May 26, 2025 | 1:50 pm

Indonesia to Begin Reducing Fuel Imports from Singapore 'Soon'

 Indonesia intends to shift its fuel imports from Singapore to the Middle East, Energy Minister Bahlil Lahadalia says.
Energy Ministry and B-Universe Host National Energy and Mineral Forum in Jakarta
Business May 26, 2025 | 10:37 am

Energy Ministry and B-Universe Host National Energy and Mineral Forum in Jakarta

 Participants engage in discussions about the opportunities and challenges facing Indonesia’s energy and mineral sectors.

The Latest

Indonesia to Stop Corn Imports by 2026, Prabowo Says
Business 1 hours ago

Indonesia to Stop Corn Imports by 2026, Prabowo Says

 President Prabowo aims to halt corn imports by 2026, citing a 48% surge in local output and a push for farmer welfare and food independence.
Gov't Suspends Gag Nikel's Mining in Raja Ampat Over Environmental Concerns
News 2 hours ago

Gov't Suspends Gag Nikel's Mining in Raja Ampat Over Environmental Concerns

 Indonesia halts Gag Nikel’s mining ops in Raja Ampat for environmental review, as Minister Bahlil plans on-site inspection.
Illegal Fishing Costs Indonesia Over $800 Million in Five Years
News 5 hours ago

Illegal Fishing Costs Indonesia Over $800 Million in Five Years

 Indonesia lost $800 million to illegal fishing since 2020, with 7.5M tons of fish stolen yearly, the fisheries minister said.
NBA Finals: Haliburton's Buzzer-Beater Lifts Pacers Over Thunder in Game 1 Thriller
News 6 hours ago

NBA Finals: Haliburton's Buzzer-Beater Lifts Pacers Over Thunder in Game 1 Thriller

 Tyrese Haliburton hit a 21-footer with 0.3 seconds left as the Pacers erased a 15-point deficit to stun the Thunder 111–110 in Game 1.
Indonesia Arrests Foreign Nationals in Bali on Drugs Charges That Could Carry Death Penalty
News 16 hours ago

Indonesia Arrests Foreign Nationals in Bali on Drugs Charges That Could Carry Death Penalty

 Both PR and HV are now suspected of dealing in narcotics, based on the evidence that was found with them.
News Index

Most Popular

BYD Indonesia Confirms Its Operations Unaffected by Shandong Closures
1
BYD Indonesia Confirms Its Operations Unaffected by Shandong Closures
2
Indonesia Sees Trade Deficit with China Double, Rejects Link to US Tariffs
3
Australian Government Issues Travel Advisory for Indonesia, Especially Bali
4
OECD Cuts Indonesia’s 2025 Growth Forecast to 4.7 Percent
5
Gov’t Lifts Hotel Meeting Restrictions as Industry Faces Financial Crunch
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED