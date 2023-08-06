Sunday, August 6, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

Gov’t Takes Over Panji Gumilang’s Islamic Schools

BeritaSatu
August 5, 2023 | 11:07 pm
SHARE
Yaqut Cholil Qoumas (Antara Photo)
Yaqut Cholil Qoumas (Antara Photo)

Tangerang. The government is assuming management responsibility for all schools under the Al Zaytun foundation after its founder and leader, Panji Gumilang, was named a blasphemy suspect.

Religious Affairs Minister Yaqut Cholil Qoumas said on Saturday that the takeover primarily pertains to the education system and does not include the foundation’s assets.

The Islamic boarding schools in Indramayu, West Java, are alleged to have taught students against fundamental Islamic teachings, resulting in Panji's arrest.

Yaqut said that this decision was made following a coordination meeting with the Home Affairs Ministry, the Justice Ministry, Coordinating Ministry for Political, Legal, and Security Affairs, and the National Police.

Advertisement

"The management issue concerning Al Zaytun is divided into several categories. The Religious Affairs Ministry will handle the education system in Al Zaytun’s pre-school, elementary school, high school, and university," Yaqut informed reporters in Tangerang, Banten.

He mentioned that his ministry will conduct an assessment of all Al Zaytun teachers to determine if they can continue their roles or if replacements are necessary.

The government will also provide guidance during learning activities at Al Zaytun. Yaqut added that the government cannot seize Al Zaytun’s assets as they do not belong to the state.

Earlier this week, Panji, 77, was named a blasphemy suspect and promptly arrested by the police.

The police have brought several charges against the elderly cleric, including violating the electronic transaction and information law.

The senior cleric had previously been associated with a movement to establish an Islamic state in Indonesia.

Legal authorities allege that he possesses hundreds of bank accounts under various aliases.

The ongoing investigation revolves around accusations that Al Zaytun allows men and women to pray together in the same row during Eid al-Fitr and permits a woman to serve as an Imam during congregational prayers.

Panji has also reportedly made a controversial statement claiming that the Quran was "invented by Prophet Mohammad."

Tags:
#Religion
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

Gov’t Takes Over Panji Gumilang’s Islamic Schools
News 3 hours ago

Gov’t Takes Over Panji Gumilang’s Islamic Schools

 The government cannot seize Al Zaytun’s assets as they do not belong to the state.
Pakistani Police Arrest Ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan 
News 6 hours ago

Pakistani Police Arrest Ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan 

 It’s the second time Khan has been detained this year.
Yogyakarta Becomes Next Stop for Semesta Berpesta Music Festival
Lifestyle 19 hours ago

Yogyakarta Becomes Next Stop for Semesta Berpesta Music Festival

 The two-day music festival will take place in the Sapta Marga Yonif 403 grounds in Kaliurang, Yogyakarta.
UK, Indonesia Extend Clean Energy Partnership with £6.5M New Funding
Business Aug 4, 2023 | 11:41 pm

UK, Indonesia Extend Clean Energy Partnership with £6.5M New Funding

 UK Energy Security Minister Graham Stuart said Indonesia is already on the way to becoming a global hub for renewable energy investment.
Kremlin Critic Navalny Sentenced to 19 Years in Prison
News Aug 4, 2023 | 10:04 pm

Kremlin Critic Navalny Sentenced to 19 Years in Prison

 It was his fifth criminal conviction and the third and longest prison term handed to him.
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

Indonesia Working with LG Consortium to Construct EV Battery Plant with $9.8B Investment
1
Indonesia Working with LG Consortium to Construct EV Battery Plant with $9.8B Investment
2
Jokowi Denies Part in Legal Move to Lower Presidential Candidate’s Minimum Age
3
Indonesia Needs to Promote RCEP to Avoid Being Just a Market
4
UK, Indonesia Extend Clean Energy Partnership with £6.5M New Funding
5
Garuda Indonesia Narrows Net Loss to $76 Million
Opini Title
Empowering ASEAN MSMEs to Embrace Circular Economy
Empowering ASEAN MSMEs to Embrace Circular Economy
ASEAN Between the US and China
ASEAN Between the US and China
Inclusive ASEAN: Women, Young, and People with Disabilities
Inclusive ASEAN: Women, Young, and People with Disabilities
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED