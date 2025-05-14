Gov't Threatens Imprisonment for Hundreds of Local Leaders Over Open Dumping

Abdul Alim Muhamad Zamzami
May 14, 2025 | 2:00 pm
SHARE
Trash-picker makes her way down the 80m mountain of Jakarta's waste Image by - Aleasha Bliss
Trash-picker makes her way down the 80m mountain of Jakarta's waste Image by - Aleasha Bliss

Jakarta. The Environment  Ministry has issued a stern warning to 343 city and regency governments that are still operating final waste disposal sites using the open dumping method.

If no improvements are made within six months, the respective regional heads could face up to four years in prison and fines of up to Rp 10 billion (approximately USD 630,000).

"Who will be held criminally responsible? We are targeting the highest local policy makers. The ones responsible are the regents or mayors," said Environment Minister Hanif Faisol Nurofiq at the event “SDGs: Utilizing and Protecting the Environment in the Age of Technology” held in Tawangmangu, Karanganyar in Central Java, on Tuesday.

A total of 343 landfill sites across Indonesia still operating under the open dumping method will be closely monitored. The government has already imposed administrative sanctions as an initial measure to prompt local governments to improve their waste management systems.

Advertisement

“If there is no serious effort to change, then a minimum sentence of four years in prison and a fine of Rp 10 billion will be applied,” he added.

Read More:
Pandawara Group Meets President Prabowo to Discuss Waste Issues

This policy refers to Articles 44 and 55 of Law No. 18 of 2008 on Waste Management, which explicitly prohibit open dumping waste practices.

The government is also preparing long-term solutions for regions dealing with daily waste accumulation exceeding 1,000 tons by constructing waste-to-energy facilities.

The project will be overseen directly by the President and is a result of inter-ministerial collaboration under the coordination of the State Secretary.

“Environmentally friendly waste-to-energy processing is now a national priority,” he said.

Despite the heavy penalties, the government will still prioritize a persuasive approach. If there is no significant progress over time, then repressive legal action, starting with a maximum one-year prison sentence, will be enforced gradually.

“Criminal sanctions are not applied immediately. We’re implementing a low-repressive and curative approach before entering the criminal domain,” he concluded.

Tags:
#Environment
Keywords:
SHARE

Related Articles

Gov't Threatens Imprisonment for Hundreds of Local Leaders Over Open Dumping
News 1 hours ago

Gov't Threatens Imprisonment for Hundreds of Local Leaders Over Open Dumping

 The Environment Ministry issued a stern warning to 343 city and regency governments regarding waste management.

The Latest

BI Predicts Retail Sales to Drop After Holiday Rush
Business 49 minutes ago

BI Predicts Retail Sales to Drop After Holiday Rush

 Bank Indonesia expects retail sales to drop by 6.9% in April 2025, following a spike during Ramadan and Idulfitri holidays.
AI Takeover? Microsoft Lays Off 6,000 Employees, Shifts Focus to AI
Business 1 hours ago

AI Takeover? Microsoft Lays Off 6,000 Employees, Shifts Focus to AI

 Microsoft lays off 6,000 workers as part of a broader shift towards AI investments and restructuring.
Gov't Threatens Imprisonment for Hundreds of Local Leaders Over Open Dumping
News 1 hours ago

Gov't Threatens Imprisonment for Hundreds of Local Leaders Over Open Dumping

 The Environment Ministry issued a stern warning to 343 city and regency governments regarding waste management.
Pope Leo XIV Returns to Social Media With Message of Peace
Lifestyle 2 hours ago

Pope Leo XIV Returns to Social Media With Message of Peace

 Pope Leo XIV takes over Vatican’s social media with a peace message, reviving @Pontifex accounts after Pope Francis’ 12-year papacy.
Prabowo Receives Brunei’s Highest Honor During State Visit
News 3 hours ago

Prabowo Receives Brunei’s Highest Honor During State Visit

 President Prabowo Subianto will receive the highest honorary medal from the Sultanate of Brunei Darussalam.
News Index

Most Popular

Indonesia Says Local Content Reforms Are Domestic-Driven, Not Response to US Tariffs
1
Indonesia Says Local Content Reforms Are Domestic-Driven, Not Response to US Tariffs
2
Indonesia Ranks Top 3 in ASEAN Competitiveness, So Why Are Investors Still Hesitant?
3
US Makes 'Substantial Progress' in China Tariff Talks, Scott Bessent Says
4
Garut Explosion Update: What Went Wrong in Ammo Blast That Killed 13
5
Panasonic Layoffs Don't Affect Indonesia's Operations, Industry Ministry Says
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED