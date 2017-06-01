Gov’t Tightens Security for the Holidays

Security forces consisting of police and military personnels in an Operasi Lilin (Candlelight Operation) muster in at the Greater Jakarta Metropolitan Regional Police on December 23, 2021. (BeritaSatu Photo/Joanito De Saojoao)

Jakarta. As the holiday season gets closer, the Indonesian government is tightening security to maintain public order and safety. The government is also doubling down on health protocol checks to keep the Covid-19 pandemic under control.

Indonesia's security forces have kicked off their annual safeguarding operation, which goes by the moniker Operasi Lilin (‘Candlelight Operation’). Hundreds of thousands personnel from the military, police and other related bodies, will safeguard churches, shopping centers, and tourist destinations.

“This is to ensure that the Christmas and New Year holidays are safe from any public disorder and Covid-19,” Communications and Informatics Minister Johnny said in a press statement on Friday.

The Operasi Lilin will run from December 24 to January 2. The police have set up service and security posts across various cities, particularly at all toll exits and interregional borders. Travelers must show their proof of the second vaccine dose and a negative antigen swab or RT-PCR test result, according to Johnny.

Those who fail to meet the said requirements can visit the nearest service post to get a Covid-19 jab or take an antigen swab test. These posts also provide a room for Covid-positive people to temporarily isolate, until they are referred to the already-prepared hospital.

“We ask the public to comply with the existing regulations when traveling, that is by getting the second vaccine dose and showing proof of a negative antigen swab or RT-PCR result,” Johnny said.