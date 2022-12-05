Gov’t to Build 1,800 Quake Resistant Homes in Cianjur

A man stands in front of a collapsed home after an earthquake that rocked the West Java town of Cianjur on November 21, 2022. (Antara photo/Raisan Al Farisi)

Cianjur, West Java. The government will build 1,800 earthquake-resistant houses for residents in areas worst hit by the November 21 earthquake that killed more than 300 people in the West Java district of Cianjur, President Joko Widodo said on Monday.

The president was in Cianjur for the second time since the 5.6-magnitude quake struck and destroyed thousands of buildings to inspect post-disaster reconstruction and the relocation of affected residents.

He visited the village of Sirnagalih, one of several areas designated to provide new homes for residents from the so-called red zones – which suffer the biggest casualties and infrastructural damages from the quake.

"Here in this village, we will soon build 200 earthquake-proof houses as the first relocation area. After that we will build 1,600 more houses in other locations," the president said.

The priority is given to residents from Cugenang subdistrict which is located on a hill slope and at a constant risk of quake-triggered landslides.

The official government data put the death toll at 334 people.

According to Cianjur government data, the earthquake destroyed more than 8,100 homes, 525 school buildings, 269 worship facilities, 14 medical facilities, and 17 office buildings. Around 30,000 houses sustain mild to moderate damages.

The government has promised financial assistance to help villagers rebuild their homes, amounting to Rp 50 million for a flattened home, Rp 25 million for a moderately damaged home, and Rp 10 million for minor home repairs.