Gov’t to Enroll 5,000 Poor Students in New State-Funded Boarding Schools

Didik Fibrianto, Ilham Oktafian
May 19, 2025 | 3:33 pm
Social Affairs Minister Saifullah Yusuf, center, poses for a photo with teachers and students of Al Hikmah Boarding School in Batu, East Java, Monday, May 19, 2025. (B-Universe Photo/Didik Fibrianto)
Social Affairs Minister Saifullah Yusuf, center, poses for a photo with teachers and students of Al Hikmah Boarding School in Batu, East Java, Monday, May 19, 2025. (B-Universe Photo/Didik Fibrianto)

Batu. The Indonesian government will begin accepting applications for its newly established, fully funded boarding schools, aiming to enroll 5,000 students from low-income families in the program’s inaugural academic year, a senior official said Monday.

Social Affairs Minister Saifullah Yusuf said the network of free boarding schools -- called People’s Schools (Sekolah Rakyat) -- has facilities ready in 53 districts and is set to open admissions soon.

“We’ve received reports that 5,000 students will attend the People’s Schools, and we hope to double that number once more facilities are built,” Saifullah said during a visit to Batu, East Java.

The government is currently recruiting 1,000 teachers, as well as headmasters and support staff, to run the schools. Preference will be given to civil servants or government-contracted personnel for headmaster roles, he added.

Each student will receive free boarding, meals, clothing, and education from elementary through senior high school.

Strict Targeting for Low-Income Families
To ensure the program reaches those most in need, the admissions process will involve community leaders and Social Affairs Ministry staff. Final approval must come from the regent or mayor of the student’s home district.

“We must ensure that students admitted are those who genuinely need support and are committed to pursuing education,” Saifullah said.

The minister was in Batu to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Al Hikmah Islamic Education Foundation, which has pledged support for the People’s School initiative.

No Academic Barriers for Entry
The program is specifically targeted at students from extremely poor households, as recorded in government databases, according to Agus Zainal Arifin, Director General of Social Protection and Security at the ministry.

“Admission is exclusively for students from extremely poor families,” Agus told lawmakers during a hearing with House Commission IX in Jakarta.

There will be no academic or health screening requirements, Agus added -- family income is the sole criterion for eligibility.

The long-term plan is to establish at least one People’s School in every regency or city, meaning more than 500 schools nationwide once fully rolled out.

