Govt to Mandate Mental Health Screenings for Medical Residents After Sexual Assault Case

Jakarta. The Health Ministry will soon require mental health screenings for all incoming medical residents following the arrest of a specialist-in-training from Padjadjaran University (Unpad) over a rape case at Hasan Sadikin Hospital (RSHS) in Bandung, West Java.

Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin announced the new policy on Friday in response to mounting concerns over the mental well-being of residents working under intense pressure in specialist training programs.

“This is a mental health issue. The Health Ministry will make it mandatory for all prospective residents to undergo mental health evaluations before entering the program,” Budi said in Solo, Central Java.

The announcement came after police arrested 31-year-old Priguna Anugrah Pratama, a resident in anesthesiology at Padjadjaran University’s Faculty of Medicine. He was taken into custody on March 23 after allegedly raping a patient’s guardian at RSHS. Before his arrest, Priguna reportedly attempted suicide by slashing his wrist.

In the wake of the incident, the Health Ministry has frozen the anesthesiology residency program at both Unpad and RSHS for one month to facilitate a thorough evaluation.

“We deeply regret this incident. We send our condolences to the victim’s family. As a first step, we’ve frozen the program to identify and correct deficiencies,” Budi said.

The ministry also plans to revoke Priguna’s license to practice medicine. “He will no longer be able to practice,” Budi confirmed.

The incident has also spotlighted broader issues within Indonesia’s medical education system. The minister pointed to recurring cases of abuse and misconduct in other universities, including Diponegoro University (Undip), where another anesthesiology resident recently died by suicide.

Dr. Aulia Risma Lestari, 30, was found dead in her studio flat on Aug. 12, 2024, after allegedly suffering severe bullying by senior students. She had been treating patients as part of her training at Kariadi General Hospital.

“Such violations happen frequently. At Undip, there was also a case,” Budi said, calling for stronger deterrents and cultural reform within medical training institutions.

