Gov’t to Repatriate Body of Indonesian Killed in Chopper Crash in Malaysia Soon

Jakarta. The government said Friday that they were currently working on repatriating the body of the Indonesian engineer who recently died in a helicopter crash in Malaysia.

The Bell 206L4 chopper with the registration code PK-ZUV had crashed during a refueling stop in the Malaysian town of Bentong on Thursday at 10.26 a.m. local time. The incident killed a 27-year-old Indonesian engineer known by the initials FRS. The helicopter belonged to the Indonesian aviation company Zaveryna Utama. A Malaysian firm had rented Zaveryna Utama’s helicopter to install power cables.

“The Indonesian Embassy in Kuala Lumpur immediately coordinated with the Malaysian aviation authority and Zaveryna Utama following the incident. ... The company’s representative is already in Kuala Lumpur. We are working together to repatriate the body soon,” Judha Nugraha, the director for citizen protection at the Foreign Affairs Ministry, told reporters in Jakarta.

FRS was not on the helicopter, but was standing near the landing site during the crash, according to Judha. The chopper was hovering several feet above the ground to get refueled. However, the aircraft lost control, overturned, and caught fire. “FRS got struck by the debris of the helicopter’s rotor blade and died,” Judha said.

At present, FRS’ body is still in Bentong Hospital. Judha did not say the exact time frame of when his remains would arrive in Indonesia.

Indonesian pilot K survived the Bentong chopper crash with minor injuries. “K is now in a stable condition,” Judha said.

The diplomat did not say the full names of the victims of the chopper crash. According to media reports, FRS was Finsen Resky Sembiring. The surviving pilot was Kustiyadi. He is 44 years old. A security guard had rushed to the burning helicopter to save the pilot.

