Graft Fugitive Paulus Tannos Detained by Singapore at Indonesia’s Request

Batam. Graft fugitive Paulus Tannos has been detained in Singapore under the extradition treaty with Indonesia, according to an Indonesian envoy on Saturday.

A Singaporean court ordered the detention of Paulus, who is wanted by Indonesian authorities for his alleged role in a major graft scandal related to the national electronic ID card (e-ID) project. The detention was carried out under Indonesia’s provisional arrest request, said Suryopratomo, the Indonesian ambassador to Singapore.

"Paulus Tannos has been held at Changi Prison since January 17, 2025," Suryopratomo said during a visit to Batam Island.

"The arrest warrant was issued by the Singaporean court after Paulus Tannos was presented by the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB). This reflects the smooth coordination and communication between the two countries in ensuring the implementation of the bilateral extradition treaty," he added.

While the CPIB did not disclose details surrounding Paulus’ arrest, Suryopratomo emphasized the importance of securing the fugitive’s detention.

"The arrest is effective for 45 days, during which the Indonesian government must submit all necessary documents to formally request his extradition," Suryopratomo said.

Paulus has been on Indonesia’s fugitive list since October 19, 2021, two years after he was named a suspect in the corruption case, which reportedly caused state losses of approximately Rp 2.3 trillion ($142 million).

Reports indicate that Paulus changed his identity and acquired a foreign passport to evade prosecution in Indonesia. However, Indonesian authorities have said that legal proceedings will continue regardless of his current citizenship status.

Paulus served as the president director of Shandipala Arthaputra, a technology company contracted to produce 44 percent of the e-ID cards in a project valued at Rp 5.9 trillion ($364.8 million).

The e-ID card project, launched between 2011 and 2013 during the presidency of Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono, aimed to modernize Indonesia’s identification system by introducing chip-embedded ID cards with unique personal identification numbers registered with the state. However, the project became mired in corruption scandals, implicating numerous high-ranking officials. Among the most prominent was former House of Representatives Speaker Setya Novanto, who was convicted of corruption.

In 2019, Paulus was named a suspect in the graft case alongside three other individuals: former State Printing Company CEO Isnu Edhy Wijaya, former House member Miryam Haryani, and IT expert Husni Fahmi.

Paulus reportedly obtained South African citizenship, which had previously hindered the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK)’s efforts to apprehend him.

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: