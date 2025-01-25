Graft Fugitive Paulus Tannos Detained by Singapore at Indonesia’s Request

Antara
January 25, 2025 | 8:46 pm
SHARE
FILE - Indonesian Ambassador to Singapore Suryopratomo, left, speaks to Defense Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin in Jakarta, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. (Photo courtesy of the Defense Ministry)
FILE - Indonesian Ambassador to Singapore Suryopratomo, left, speaks to Defense Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin in Jakarta, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. (Photo courtesy of the Defense Ministry)

Batam. Graft fugitive Paulus Tannos has been detained in Singapore under the extradition treaty with Indonesia, according to an Indonesian envoy on Saturday.

A Singaporean court ordered the detention of Paulus, who is wanted by Indonesian authorities for his alleged role in a major graft scandal related to the national electronic ID card (e-ID) project. The detention was carried out under Indonesia’s provisional arrest request, said Suryopratomo, the Indonesian ambassador to Singapore.

"Paulus Tannos has been held at Changi Prison since January 17, 2025," Suryopratomo said during a visit to Batam Island.

"The arrest warrant was issued by the Singaporean court after Paulus Tannos was presented by the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB). This reflects the smooth coordination and communication between the two countries in ensuring the implementation of the bilateral extradition treaty," he added.

While the CPIB did not disclose details surrounding Paulus’ arrest, Suryopratomo emphasized the importance of securing the fugitive’s detention.

"The arrest is effective for 45 days, during which the Indonesian government must submit all necessary documents to formally request his extradition," Suryopratomo said.

Paulus has been on Indonesia’s fugitive list since October 19, 2021, two years after he was named a suspect in the corruption case, which reportedly caused state losses of approximately Rp 2.3 trillion ($142 million).

Reports indicate that Paulus changed his identity and acquired a foreign passport to evade prosecution in Indonesia. However, Indonesian authorities have said that legal proceedings will continue regardless of his current citizenship status.

Paulus served as the president director of Shandipala Arthaputra, a technology company contracted to produce 44 percent of the e-ID cards in a project valued at Rp 5.9 trillion ($364.8 million).

The e-ID card project, launched between 2011 and 2013 during the presidency of Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono, aimed to modernize Indonesia’s identification system by introducing chip-embedded ID cards with unique personal identification numbers registered with the state. However, the project became mired in corruption scandals, implicating numerous high-ranking officials. Among the most prominent was former House of Representatives Speaker Setya Novanto, who was convicted of corruption.

In 2019, Paulus was named a suspect in the graft case alongside three other individuals: former State Printing Company CEO Isnu Edhy Wijaya, former House member Miryam Haryani, and IT expert Husni Fahmi.

Paulus reportedly obtained South African citizenship, which had previously hindered the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK)’s efforts to apprehend him.

Tags:
#Bilateral #Corruption
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Graft Fugitive Paulus Tannos Detained by Singapore at Indonesia’s Request
News 29 minutes ago

Graft Fugitive Paulus Tannos Detained by Singapore at Indonesia’s Request

 The arrest is effective for 45 days, during which the Indonesian government must submit all necessary extradition documents.
Madison Keys Upsets 2-Time Australian Open Champion Aryna Sabalenka for 1st Grand Slam Title
News 1 hours ago

Madison Keys Upsets 2-Time Australian Open Champion Aryna Sabalenka for 1st Grand Slam Title

 This was Keys' second chance to play for a major title: The first ended in a lopsided loss at the 2017 US Open.
Indonesia’s Crypto Trading Soars 335% to Reach $40 Billion in 2024
Business 10 hours ago

Indonesia’s Crypto Trading Soars 335% to Reach $40 Billion in 2024

 The most actively traded cryptocurrencies in Indonesia include Tether (USDT), Bitcoin (BTC), Dogecoin (DOGE), Pepe (PEPE), and XRP (XRP).
Pete Hegseth Confirmed as Defense Secretary in Tie-Breaking Vote Despite Turmoil Over His Conduct
News 11 hours ago

Pete Hegseth Confirmed as Defense Secretary in Tie-Breaking Vote Despite Turmoil Over His Conduct

 Vice President JD Vance cast the tie-breaking vote, unusual in the Senate for Cabinet nominees, who typically win wider support.
Putin Echoes Trump's Claim That Conflict in Ukraine Could Have Been Avoided Had He Been In Office
News 21 hours ago

Putin Echoes Trump's Claim That Conflict in Ukraine Could Have Been Avoided Had He Been In Office

 “We'd better meet and have a calm conversation on all issues of interest to both the US and Russia based on today's realities,” Putin said.
News Index

Most Popular

German National Deported from Bali for Attempting to Climb Mt. Agung Without Guide
1
German National Deported from Bali for Attempting to Climb Mt. Agung Without Guide
2
Russia Says Su-35 Jet Deal with Indonesia Still ‘on Table’
3
‘Not $1 Billion’: Indonesia Says Apple’s Investment Commitment Only $200M
4
EU Unbothered by Indonesia’s Interest in Cheap Russian Oil
5
Marco Rubio, Sugiono Talk about South China Sea over Phone
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED