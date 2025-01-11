Greenland Leader: We Don’t Want to Be Americans, Despite Trump’s Interest in Territory

Copenhagen. Greenland's prime minister said Friday that the mineral-rich Arctic territory's people do not wish to become Americans, though he understands US President-elect Donald Trump's interest in the island due to its strategic location. He also expressed openness to deeper cooperation with Washington.

Múte B. Egede's remarks came in response to Trump's statement earlier this week, where he suggested he wouldn't rule out using force or economic pressure to make Greenland — a semiautonomous territory of Denmark — a part of the United States, citing national security concerns.

Egede acknowledged that Greenland is part of the North American continent and that Americans view it as part of their sphere of influence. Although he has not spoken directly with Trump, Egede expressed a willingness to discuss potential areas of cooperation.

"Cooperation is about dialogue. It means working together towards solutions," Egede said.

Egede, who has been advocating for Greenland's independence, called Denmark a colonial power that has historically treated the Indigenous Inuit population poorly.

"Greenland is for the Greenlandic people. We do not want to be Danish, we do not want to be American. We want to be Greenlandic," he said during a press conference with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen in Copenhagen.

Trump's interest in Greenland has caused unease in Denmark and across Europe. The United States, a key ally of the European Union and NATO, prompted shock across Europe with his suggestion of using force to acquire the territory.

However, Frederiksen sees a positive side to the discussion.

"The debate on Greenlandic independence and the latest announcements from the U.S. show us the great interest in Greenland," she said. "These events have triggered many thoughts and emotions in both Greenland and Denmark."

"The US is our closest ally, and we will do everything to continue a strong cooperation," Frederiksen added.

The leaders spoke to the press after a biannual meeting between Denmark and its two territories, Greenland and the Faroe Islands. The meeting had been scheduled in advance, not as a direct response to Trump's comments.

Trump's eldest son also visited Greenland on Tuesday, landing in a plane marked with the word "TRUMP" and distributing "Make America Great Again" hats to locals.

In a report Friday, the Danish public broadcaster, DR, revealed that Trump's team had allegedly encouraged homeless and socially disadvantaged people in Greenland to appear in a video wearing MAGA hats after receiving a free meal at a nice restaurant. A local resident, Tom Amtof, criticized the move.

"They are being bribed, and it is deeply distasteful," he said.

Greenland, the world's largest island, has a population of 57,000. Despite its small population, the territory possesses vast natural resources, including oil, gas, and rare earth elements, which are expected to become more accessible as ice melts due to climate change. Its strategic location in the Arctic has drawn the attention of Russia, China, and other nations seeking to expand their influence in the region.

Greenland is geographically closer to the North American mainland than to Denmark. While Copenhagen handles its foreign affairs and defense, the US also shares responsibility for Greenland's defense and operates an air force base there under a 1951 treaty.

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: