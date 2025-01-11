Greenland's Prime Minister Says US Isn't Showing Respect

Associated Press
April 28, 2025 | 3:56 am
SHARE
Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, left, and Greenland's Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen talk during their meeting at Marienborg in Kongens Lyngby, Denmark, Sunday, April 27, 2025. (Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)
Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, left, and Greenland's Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen talk during their meeting at Marienborg in Kongens Lyngby, Denmark, Sunday, April 27, 2025. (Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

Lyngby, Denmark. New Greenlandic Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen said Sunday that US statements about the mineral-rich Arctic island have been disrespectful and that Greenland “will never, ever be a piece of property that can be bought by just anyone.”

Nielsen made the remarks in defiance of US President Donald Trump's interest in taking control of the strategic territory as Nielsen stood side by side with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen on the second day of a three-day official visit. Greenland is a semi-autonomous territory of Denmark.

"The talks from the United States have not been respectful,” Nielsen said at a news conference at the prime minister’s Marienborg official residence in Lyngby, 12 kilometers (8 miles) north of Copenhagen.

“The words used have not been respectful. That’s why we need in this situation, we need to stand together,” he added.

Advertisement

Political parties in Greenland, which have been leaning toward eventual independence from Denmark for years, recently agreed to form a broad-based new coalition government in the face of Trump’s designs on the territory.

Greenland’s government said that Nielsen’s three-day visit, which began Saturday, was aimed at future cooperation between the two countries.

“Denmark has the will to invest in the Greenlandic society, and we don’t just have that for historical reasons. We also have that because we are part of (the Danish) commonwealth with each other,” said Frederiksen.

“We of course have a will to also continue investing in the Greenlandic society,” she added.

Nielsen is set to meet King Frederik X on Monday, before returning to Greenland with Frederik for a royal visit to the island.

Frederiksen and Nielsen were asked whether a meeting between them and Trump was being planned.

“We always want to meet with the American president," Frederiksen said. "Of course we want to. But I think we have been very, very clear in what is the (Danish commonwealth’s) approach to all parts of the Kingdom of Denmark.”

Tags:
#International
Keywords:
SHARE

Related Articles

Greenland's Prime Minister Says US Isn't Showing Respect
News 3 hours ago

Greenland's Prime Minister Says US Isn't Showing Respect

 He also said Greenland “will never, ever be a piece of property that can be bought by just anyone.”
Danish Prime Minister Heads to Greenland as Trump Seeks Control of Arctic Territory
News Apr 2, 2025 | 3:23 pm

Danish Prime Minister Heads to Greenland as Trump Seeks Control of Arctic Territory

 Greenland is a mineral-rich, strategically critical island that is becoming more accessible due to climate change.
'This Is Not How You Speak to Your Close Ally,' Danish FM Tells Trump Administration
News Mar 30, 2025 | 1:44 am

'This Is Not How You Speak to Your Close Ally,' Danish FM Tells Trump Administration

 Trump on Friday released a video on his social networking site Truth Social entitled “America Stands With Greenland.”
Vance Accuses Denmark of Underinvesting in Greenland as Trump Presses for US Takeover of the Island
News Mar 29, 2025 | 3:15 am

Vance Accuses Denmark of Underinvesting in Greenland as Trump Presses for US Takeover of the Island

 Vance encouraged a push in Greenland for independence from Denmark.
JD Vance’s Wife to Visit Greenland that Trump Wants to Take Control Over
News Mar 24, 2025 | 4:09 am

JD Vance’s Wife to Visit Greenland that Trump Wants to Take Control Over

 Trump had mused during his first term about buying the world’s largest island, even as Denmark, a NATO ally, insisted it wasn’t for sale.
Canada's New Prime Minister Visits Country's Arctic Region to Assert Sovereignty
News Mar 18, 2025 | 11:00 pm

Canada's New Prime Minister Visits Country's Arctic Region to Assert Sovereignty

 Nunavut is roughly the size of Alaska and California combined, with a mostly Inuit population of about 40,000.
Panama President Calls Trump's Talk of 'Reclaiming' Panama Canal A Lie
News Mar 5, 2025 | 11:30 pm

Panama President Calls Trump's Talk of 'Reclaiming' Panama Canal A Lie

 CK Hutchison Holding said Tuesday that it would sell all shares to the BlackRock consortium in a deal valued at nearly $23 billion.
Trump Says Americans Could Feel 'Some Pain' From His New Tariffs 
News Feb 3, 2025 | 12:16 am

Trump Says Americans Could Feel 'Some Pain' From His New Tariffs 

 Larry Summers, treasury secretary under President Bill Clinton, said the tariffs were “a self-inflicted wound to the American economy."
Canada's Former Leader Chrétien Has Blunt Advice For Trump: 'Give Your Head A Shake!'
News Jan 12, 2025 | 10:35 am

Canada's Former Leader Chrétien Has Blunt Advice For Trump: 'Give Your Head A Shake!'

 “If you think that threatening and insulting us is going to win us over, you really don’t know a thing about us,” Chrétien wrote.
Greenland Leader: We Don’t Want to Be Americans, Despite Trump’s Interest in Territory
News Jan 11, 2025 | 2:23 pm

Greenland Leader: We Don’t Want to Be Americans, Despite Trump’s Interest in Territory

 Greenland's prime minister rejects the idea of becoming part of the U.S., despite President-elect Donald Trump’s comments.

The Latest

Saudi Arabia and Qatar to Pay Back Syria's World Bank Debt
News 3 hours ago

Saudi Arabia and Qatar to Pay Back Syria's World Bank Debt

 The United Nations in 2017 estimated that it would cost at least $250 billion to rebuild Syria.
Greenland's Prime Minister Says US Isn't Showing Respect
News 3 hours ago

Greenland's Prime Minister Says US Isn't Showing Respect

 He also said Greenland “will never, ever be a piece of property that can be bought by just anyone.”
9 People Killed When Vehicle Plows into Filipino Street Festival Crowd in Vancouver
News 11 hours ago

9 People Killed When Vehicle Plows into Filipino Street Festival Crowd in Vancouver

 Vancouver had more than 38,600 residents of Filipino heritage in 2021, representing 5.9 percent of the city’s total population.
PDI-P Councilor Dies While Delivering Speech at Party Gathering
News 11 hours ago

PDI-P Councilor Dies While Delivering Speech at Party Gathering

 While delivering his opening remarks, he lost his balance and fell forward, striking the microphone stand.
No US Orders for West Java Ceramics Makers as Trade Policies Bite
Business 18 hours ago

No US Orders for West Java Ceramics Makers as Trade Policies Bite

 As of April this year, only two containers of potteries had been shipped to Europe, with no deliveries recorded to the US.
News Index

Most Popular

Norwegian Man Found Dead in River in West Sumatra
1
Norwegian Man Found Dead in River in West Sumatra
2
9 People Killed When Vehicle Plows into Filipino Street Festival Crowd in Vancouver
3
What to Know About the Funeral and Burial of Pope Francis
4
Doctors or Sexual Predators?
5
Conclave Politics Begin but Many Cardinals Barely Know Each Other
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED