Haedar Nashir Reelected as Muhammadiyah Chairman

Solo. Haedar Nashir will serve a second term as the chairman of Muhammadiyah after the conclusion of Indonesia’s second-biggest Muslim organization’s national conference in the Central Java town of Solo on Sunday.

He received 2,203 votes, only 44 more from Abdul Mu’ti who was appointed as the secretary-general, in an election involving 13 candidates.

Former Corruption Eradication Commission deputy chairman Busyro Muqqodas got the fourth-most votes in the internal election.

"As a chairman, my position is lifted only by an inch because our leadership principles are based on collectiveness and unitary system,” he said in his acceptance speech.

Under his leadership until 2027, Muhammadiyah will continue promoting the progressive views of Islam that are peaceful, optimistic, and beneficial to its followers, the nation, and the people, he said.

Haedar, 64, who earned a doctoral degree in sociology from Gadjah Mada University, has been a key figure in Muhammadiyah since he became a leader of the organization’s youth wing in 1983.

He is currently a lecturer at the Muhammadiyah University of Yogyakarta.

Muhammadiyah is estimated to have around 60 million followers across Indonesia, second only to Nahdlatul Ulama.