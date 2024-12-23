Harvey Moeis Sentenced to 6.5 Years in Prison and Fined Rp 210 Billion

Jakarta. Business tycoon Harvey Moeis was sentenced to 6.5 years in prison on Monday in a high-profile corruption trial involving illegal tin mining and trade. Prosecutors claim that the conspiracy caused an estimated Rp 300 trillion ($18.5 billion) in losses, primarily from irreparable environmental damages.

The Central Jakarta District Court also imposed a penalty of Rp 210 billion ($13 million) on Harvey. If unpaid, his personal assets will be seized, or his prison term will be extended by an additional two years.

Presiding Judge Eko Aryanto found Harvey guilty of brokering companies to illegally mine and process tin from state-owned tin miner Timah’s concessions between 2015 and 2022. The five-member panel also convicted Harvey of laundering assets gained from the fraudulent mining business.

The sentence falls significantly below the prosecution’s demand of 12 years. Prosecutors said they would take a week to decide whether to appeal the verdict.

Advertisement

According to the Financial and Development Supervisory Agency (BPKP), the Rp 300 trillion loss includes Rp 271.1 trillion in environmental damages caused by illegal mining, Rp 26.5 trillion in potential revenue losses for Timah, and Rp 2.3 trillion in financial losses related to smelting costs.

Judge Jaini Basir said Harvey brokered at least four smelter companies to process tin from illegal mining, receiving payments of up to $700 per ton. Over the years, Harvey collected at least $30 million through a co-conspirator, Helena Lim.

The court found that Harvey laundered the proceeds by purchasing properties and other valuable assets. The judge noted that Harvey failed to separate the illicit funds from legally obtained family income, leading the court to declare all assets acquired during the period as linked to money laundering.

The same court sentenced Suparta, CEO of Refined Bangka Tin (RBT), to eight years in prison and imposed a massive penalty of Rp 4.57 trillion ($282.8 million). Another RBT executive, Reza Andriansyah, received a five-year prison sentence and a fine of Rp 750 million ($46,419).

Court documents revealed that RBT played a central role in the illegal tin mining and trade scandal, gaining access to Timah’s management with Harvey’s assistance. Several Timah executives and officials from the Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry are also implicated in the case.

The case has drawn significant national attention due to the staggering estimated state losses and Harvey’s extravagant lifestyle with his actress wife, Sandra Dewi. Harvey gained notoriety on social media for reportedly gifting his toddler son a private jet, though his attorney claimed the jet was chartered.

During the investigation against Harvey, prosecutors from the Attorney General’s Office confiscated banknotes equivalent to around $1.2 million, 11 properties, luxury cars, including two Ferraris, a Mercedes Benz AMG SLG GT, a Porsche, a Rolls-Royce Cullinan, a Mini Cooper, a Lexus RX300, and a Toyota Vellfire, 88 designer bags, and various pieces of jewelry.

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: