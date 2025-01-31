Hashim Criticizes US and Paris Climate Accord: 'Big Boys Aren’t Always Good Boys'

Jakarta. Indonesia's Presidential Envoy on Climate and Energy, Hashim Sujono Djojohadikusumo, criticized the Paris Climate Agreement, describing it as unfair to Indonesia. He also took aim at the United States for withdrawing from the accord despite being one of the world's largest carbon emitters.

During the "ESG Sustainable Forum 2025" held in Jakarta, Hashim said that if the US is unwilling to adhere to international climate agreements, countries like Indonesia should not be expected to comply either.

"If the United States does not follow the Paris Agreement, why should countries like Indonesia have to?" he questioned.

Hashim called out the disparity in carbon emissions between the two countries. The US generates approximately 14 tons of carbon per capita annually, while Indonesia produces only 2 tons per capita. "This comparison demonstrates that the pollution in the US is much greater than in Indonesia, and the US is one of the largest polluters in the world," Hashim added.

According to Hashim, the Paris Agreement places disproportionate responsibility on Indonesia to reduce emissions, particularly in relation to the country's power generation sector. "Indonesia produces 2 tons, while the US produces 14 tons. Yet, Indonesia is being asked to shut down coal-fired power plants. Where is the fairness in that?" Hashim argued.

According to Statista, US per capita carbon dioxide emissions were estimated at 14.6 metric tons in 2022, with a 30 percent reduction since 1990. Meanwhile, Indonesia's per capita energy sector CO2 emissions were only 2 tons as of 2023, half the global average.

Hashim indicated that Indonesia is still assessing the implications of the US withdrawal from the Paris Agreement, especially regarding the uncertainty surrounding the global energy transition. He said Indonesia needs to plan for the future with an awareness of this uncertainty. "Indonesia always wants to be the good boy, but the big boys aren't necessarily the good boys, right?" he said.

In late 2022, Indonesia secured a $20 billion climate funding package from global financial institutions and a coalition of wealthy nations. The United States and Japan are co-leading the group of advanced economies supporting Indonesia’s energy transition. The funding, under the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP), will primarily focus on helping Indonesia reduce its reliance on coal.

During the Beritasatu Economic Outlook 2025 forum on Thursday, Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Bahlil Lahadalia also expressed concerns about the impact of the US withdrawal on Indonesia’s renewable energy development. He said that the high costs associated with developing renewable energy in comparison to fossil fuels present a dilemma for Indonesia, especially with reduced financial support for renewable energy projects.

Despite these challenges, Minister Bahlil reaffirmed Indonesia's commitment to developing new and renewable energy as part of its social responsibility to maintain air quality.

On Jan. 28, the United Nations confirmed that the US had officially submitted its withdrawal from the Paris Climate Agreement. The agreement, adopted in 2015 by 195 members of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, aims to limit the global average temperature rise to well below 2 degrees Celsius, preferably to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.





SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: